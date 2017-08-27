Delta @ 26: Ukah Congratulates Deltans For Being Resolute 

As Delta State celebrates the 26th anniversary of its creation, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has congratulated Deltans for being resolute all through the period, especially the two years of this administration.

Speaking after a service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Unity Modern Parish, Delta Province 3 Headquarters, Asaba, yesterday to mark the occasion, Mr. Ukah said that Deltans have every reason to celebrate.

The commissioner stated that despite the shortfall in federal allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), the state Governor has prudently applied what is available to the state to very critical areas of development in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Mr. Ukah urged warring communities in the state to sheathe their swords and embrace peace as no meaningful development can take place in areas were insecurity is the order of the day.

He charged Deltans to continue to support the present administration as the state government is more than ever before determined to bring more developmental projects to all parts of the state.