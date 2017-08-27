Uncategorized



The Deputy Governor of Delta State Barr Kingsley Burutu Otuaro says by discharging our collective responsibilities, the state has all it takes to be number one among the States that make up Nigeria as a nation.

Barr Otuaro in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Mr Bulou Kosin on Delta at 26,congratulated Deltans for remaining united since creation despite all the challenges and prayed for more successes to be recorded in years to come.

He challenged stakeholders to show more understanding as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa grapples with the present economic downturn in his avowed commitment to building a new Delta where all tribes have equal opportunity.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Oil Facility Vandalism, called on militants to remain peaceful and help in the protection of oil facilities so that more funds could be generated to tackle socio economic challenges confronting the state.

To Communities going through crisis,Barr Otuaro advised them to uphold peace to enable government deploy its lean resources to develop their areas emphasizing that no meaningful progress can be recorded in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

He disclosed that amidst the recession Governor Okowa has tarred over ninety roads across the state,renovated and equipped world class health facilities and standard academic centres as well as raised thousands of youths to become small and medium scale entrepreneurs who will become drivers of the economy soon.

Barr Otuaro solicited the support of all to enable Governor Okowa do more in the task of bringing prosperity to Deltans.

