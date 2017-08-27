Rivers APC Flays Wike Over Assertion that APC destroyed institutions in Nigeria

Uncategorized

The assertion by Gov Nyesom Wike that the All Progressives

Congress, APC, has destroyed institutions in Nigeria is manifestly

false.

The above is the stand of the River State Chapter of the All

Progressives Congress APC, in a statement made available to

journalists today in Port Harcourt.

According to Rivers APC Spokesman, Mr. Chris Finebone said, “Nigerians

know between APC and PDP the party that finished the nation’s

institutions and brought us to this sorry pass. Wike needs to reset

his assessment faculty and be factual and honest for once.”

It noted that “there is no evidence that INEC and the police are

collaborating to favour APC like the PDP, INEC, security agencies

collaborated with Wike and Gesila Khan to handover the entire

electoral process to Nyesom Wike and the PDP in 2015. Gov. Wike is

merely being haunted by his past and his shadows. Let him sort himself

out and leave APC alone.”

Mr. Finebone stressed that, “the verdicts handed down by the Appeal

Courts recently over the last rerun elections in Rivers State cannot

be politicised by Gov. Wike as a means of shoring up morale amongst

his party members. He should spare the judiciary his needless scathing

criticism. Rivers people and Nigerians are fed up with the governor’s

antics of praising the judiciary when judgements favour his interest

and lampooning the judiciary when otherwise happens.”

“The APC has taken notice of his subtle threat of violence come 2019.

We can only remind him that 2019 won’t be 2015. Never. A word is

enough for the wise they say” the statement finally warned.

Written by Nwaorgu Faustinus

