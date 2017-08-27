TONY NWOYE EMERGES APC ANAMBRA GUBER CANDIDATE

Uncategorized

In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events, a Member, house of representatives, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwoye has emerged as the flagbear of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 18, governorship election in Anambra state.

Nwoye pulled 2,146 votes to beat his closet rival, Senator Andy Uba with 931 votes in a keenly contested exercise that lasted for nearly two days.

Announcing the results of the exercise, on Sunday in Awka, the Borno state governor, and the APC primary election committee chairman, Kashim Shettima, said a total number of 4,458 delegates from the 21 local governments in the state were accredited for the Congress/primary election.

He said out of the 4,333 votes cast, 4,302 were declared valid, while 31 votes were was returned invalid.

Other results as announced by Shettima included George Moghalu who scored 525 votes, Barth Nwibe,414 votes, Paul Chukwuma 110 votes, Johnbosco Onunkwo, 85 votes, Nonso Madu, 21 votes, Obinna Uzo, 17 votes, Donatus Okonkwo 10 votes and Kate Uchegbu, 1 vote.

Describing the exercise as peaceful and easiest, Shettima said such testimony was made possible because the party provided enabling playing field for all the aspirants.

He commended all who contributed in the success recorded at the exercise, including his team, APC leadership, party men, security agencies, INEC team and the Minister of Labour and employment and the party leader, Senator Chris Ngige, who he described as a true democrat.

Responding, the party governorship candidate, Tony Nwoye, said he felt elated winning the election, urging other aspirants to rally around him to ensure victory at the governorship election in November.

Two of the aspirants, Chike Obidigbo and Patrick Nwike, had earlier withdrawn from the race, even though they still pulled total votes of 22 and 20 respectively.

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, had earlier in the month, secured the ticket of APGA to fly the party’s flag, while Osita Chidoka and Godwin Ezeemo

secured the UPP and PPA tickets respectively.

