The State Chief Executive Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said he and members of his team are in Government to serve the Almighty God and humanity.

The Governor stated this during a courtesy visit to him by the General Superintendent Assemblies of God, Nigeria, Rev. Chidi Okoroafor at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo Governor Wike said the Almighty God has placed him in the leadership position of the State at this time in history as a calling to serve and make a positive difference in the lives of the Rivers People.

“We believe God has assigned us into this position today to serve God and humanity, we believe very strongly the word of God in Romans Chapter 13 that we are called as Ministers unto the Lord and we are very conscious of this and will not disappoint the Lord.”

Governor Wike who said he believes strongly in the efficacy of prayers expressed gratitude to the Church for its prayers which according to him has kept his Administration on course despite all distractions from foes.

“We are thankful for the prayers of the church because the Bible says the effective prayers of the righteous availed much we believe it is your prayers that have availed for us”.

He said in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise to Christians his Administration has built and handed over an ecumenical centre to the State Branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a symbol of unity in the Body of Christ.

Governor Wike who reiterated the fact that Rivers State is a 100% Christian State said the Alfred Diette Spiff Civic Centre and the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference centres will be given to host all Christian programmes free of charge.

Earlier the General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Chidi Okoroafor said the church is a grass root church which exists in all parts of the Country. According to him in Rivers State alone the Church has 1,472 branches.

He commended the State Chief Executive for the developmental strides attained by the State under his watch despite the economic recession said as a church they will continue to pray for those in authority to better the lives of the citizenry because when the righteous rule the people rejoice.

Reported by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press Unit, Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

