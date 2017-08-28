Weep No More, Uchendu Consoles Wike

Uncategorized

The Senator-elect representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Chief Andrew Igbonule Uchendu, OON, has advised Wike to stop crying like a baby over the judgement of the Court of Appeal which sacked Senator George Thompson Sekibo, affirming the judgement of the Rivers State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

Chief Uchendu is highly disappointed at the despicable manner in which Barrister Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, has been disparaging the Independent National Electoral Commision, INEC, and the Nigerian Police, for legitimately participating in the December 10, Legislative Re-run Election in Rivers State.

According to Chief Uchendu, “It is even more troubling that Wike could summon the temerity to discredit the decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, simply because it did not favour him.

“How can Governor Wike, a lawyer by training, accuse INEC and the police of partnering with political actors to rig election in Rivers State, without adducing credible facts to support his bogus claims? Is the media the rightful place to seek redress for perceived wrongs?

“It is very unfortunate that a man who controls the saddle of governance, can descend to such an abysmal level of crass irresponsibility in the public space”, Chief Uchendu stated.

However, since Wike is still weeping profusely over the decision of the Appellate Court to uphold the judgement of the Tribunal, Chief Uchendu is forced to ask him these pertinent questions:

“Was the judiciary involved in excluding the results of Ward Six of Okrika Local Government Area?

“Did the judiciary direct that the result of Emohua Local Government Area should not be collated at Emohua?

“Did the judiciary direct INEC to withold the Senate result of Ikwerre Local Government Area and declare that of the Federal House Of Representatives and that of Rivers State House of Assembly, respectively, for an election that held on the same day?

“Maybe Wike does not know that all that the Tribunal did was to direct that all validly conducted election results be collated and whoever has the majority of validly cast votes should be declared winner?

“It is regrettable to note that Wike whose victory was affirmed by the judiciary at the Supreme Court, is now the same person condemning the affirmation of my victory at the Court of Appeal. How can Wike approbate and reprobate at the same time?”, Chief Uchendu queried.

Chief Uchendu is also surprised at Governor Wike’s fallacious comparison between his (Chief Uchendu) political strength and that of Senator Sekibo.

According to Chief Uchendu, “true to character, Wike is again showing the world how unstable he is. We are all aware of the heinous roles that Wike played in order to ensure that Sekibo – his new found ally, did not emerge as Senator during the administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“It is nothing but fallacy taken too far, for Wike to say that if elections are held twenty times, Senator Sekibo will win me. Is Wike not aware that the voting strength of Emohua Local Government Area, where I hail from, is far bigger than the voting strength of Okirika and Ogu-Bolo (where Sekibo hails from) Local Government Areas, put together?

“Has Wike forgotten that I am the Chairman of Ikwerre National Forum, INF – the Ikwerre political think-tank that threw so many Ikwerre people, including himself, to political limelight? Or is it a case of selective amnesia?

“How then can Sekibo ever beat me in any free and fair contest in Rivers East Senatorial District which has four Ikwerre-speaking Local Government Areas?

“It is very disrespectful of Wike, a man whom I groomed for twelve good years, in my capacity as the Chairman of Ikwerre National Forum, INF, to go about making unfounded utterances, all in a bid to stain my hard-earned political reputation,” Chief Uchendu said.

Chief Uchendu, who was also a former Member of the Federal House of Representatives, finds it worrisome that Wike is inciting the good people of Rivers State against security agencies, simply because Senator Sekibo was legitimately removed from office.

According to the Senator-elect of the Senatorial District that accommodates Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, “Rivers people should not allow themselves to be destroyed on Wike’s altar of political brigandage by disrespecting security personnels who are constitutionally mandated to protect them.

“My victory at the Appeal Court, like I said in several fora, is dedicated to reconciliation, peace and development in Rivers State, and I expect Wike, as the Governor, to toe the same line and allow the State to make progress”, Chief Uchendu opined.

Chief Uchendu also stated that as Wike’s elder brother and political senior, it behooves on him to console him during moments of grief. Therefore, in the words of Ngugi wa Thiong’o, the Senator-elect is using this medium to tell Wike this: “weep not, child”.

