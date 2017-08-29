Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Guber Primary, Set to Battle Obiano, Tony Nwoye, Chidoka For Governorship Ticket

Uncategorized

Former Secretary to Anambra Government, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has emerged as the Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the Nov.18 election in the state.

In the guber polls that took place on Monday at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Obaze scored 672 votes to defeat Chief Alex Obi-ogbolu, who garnered 190 votes to come second while Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah polled 94 votes, to come out third.

Four aspirants participated in the primary election which began at about 9 a.m, while four other aspirants namely; Sen. Stella Oduah and Rt. Hon. Linda Ikpeazu, Chief John Emeka, Afodike Akaolisa, had withdrawn from the race and commenced a legal Court action to nullify the elections over allegations of a doctored delegates list.

Ebonyi state governor, Chief Dave Umahi, who served as Chairman of the Anambra Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced the result of the poll and confirmed that out of the 958 delegates that participated in the election, 956 were valid votes, while two votes were invalid, explaining that the delegates list used in the conduct of the exercise was officially given to the committee by the national leadership of the party.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Dr Ifeanyi Uba, Chairman of Capitol Oil and Owner of Ifeanyi Football Club, expressed displeasure over the process the primary was conducted.

According to him, “Ordinarily, the list of the delegates ought to have been made available to aspirants four weeks before today (Monday) in line with PDP Constitution, but regrettably, we only saw the list about three days ago.

“It was because of these flaws that some of the aspirants approached a court against this primary and I am sure that the court served the panel that is conducting this exercise,’’ he said.

With the emergence of Mr. Oseloka Obaze as the PDP guber flag-bearer and barring any last minute legal displacements, the stage is now set for him to slug it out with Tony Nwoye (APC), Osita Chidoka (UPP) and incumbent governor Willie Obiano in the Anambra state November 18, governorship election.

