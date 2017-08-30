Uncategorized

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that since Nigerians are unhappy with the woeful performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party will be voted out in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking when he granted audience to the Implementation Support Team on the World Bank-Assisted State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) on Monday, Governor Wike said no political miracle will lead to the APC having another chance to govern the country.

He stated that the mistake has already been made by Nigerians, emphasising that the country cannot afford to make this costly mistake again in the future.

Governor Wike said: “Now that Nigerians are unhappy with them, they will go. Nothing will save them from going. Nigerians are not happy. There is no miracle again that can be performed.

“Next year is a political year, so nothing again will happen. They have failed, so nobody should try to come and say we should give them another opportunity. This “one chance ” we have entered, we don’t want to enter it again. Nobody will make this mistake twice”.

Governor Wike lauded the World Bank for the creation of 5500 jobs in the state and the commencement of the process for the creation of additional 5000 jobs for the youths.

While commending the World Bank for her support, Governor Wike directed the immediate release of N35million for the state to access $3million grant from the World Bank for the further execution of the Fadama Project.

He urged the World Bank to assist the State to develop a framework to improve the state’s revenue profile.

The governor solicited the partnership of World Bank in the comprehensive conduct of the biometric verification of civil servants, which will reduce the wage bill of the state.

Earlier, the World Bank Task Team Leader of SEEFOR, Mr Ismaila Ceesay said that the SEEFOR Programme has already generated 5500 jobs, with another 5000 to be generated in October 2017.

He noted that the indirect benefits of the programme include the provision of water, sanitation and basic amenities of the people.

Ceesay said: “Rivers State is working steadfastly with the Task Team with Satisfactory performance. The project is having two more years. We have excellent project partners in Rivers State “.

He noted that a new financial system is being worked out that will enhance the capacity of Rivers State to access more funds from the World Bank.

