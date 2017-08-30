WIKE RAPS APC, INEC/POLICE, ALERTS INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OF RIGGING TECHNIQUE IN RIVERS EAST SENATORIAL POLLS

Uncategorized

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has alerted the international community of the latest rigging system hatched by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein they use the Police to concoct electoral results in collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor told the international community that the actions of the Police, APC and INEC, portend grave danger to the nation’s democracy .

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday when he granted audience to Mr Paul Lehmann, the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Governor Wike informed the international community that the administration will not allow the rigging of future elections through the new scheme adopted by Police, INEC and the APC.

It will be recalled that Senator George Thompson Sekibo was removed as the duly elected Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District on the premise of results certified and tendered by the Police at the Election Tribunal.

￼

“We are happy that we have been vindicated. INEC printed their own result sheets with their serial numbers. These other people went and printed result sheets with the same serial numbers. The issue is how did they know the serial numbers?

“When the election took place , INEC declared PDP as winner. INEC now colluded with the Police and police now came to the tribunal and tendered the concocted results they printed “, Governor Wike said.

The governor said that the Election Tribunal attached probative value on the documents tendered by the Police, as against that of INEC, even when INEC has the constitutional res￼ ponsibility to conduct elections and declare results.

He said: “Having known this, are we going to fold our arms and allow same thing to happen again now that we have discovered that this is their new strategy. That they will collude with the police to write results and they will go the tribunal to tender such results. We will resist”.

Governor Wike urged Australian investors to take advantage of the the state’s agricultural potentials as his administration has created the right business climate.

He said: “Aside from oil and gas, Rivers State has several other potentials. We want investors to invest in the area of agriculture. We will give tax holidays for investors to come to the state”

Earlier, the Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann said his visit is a mission in economic diplomacy.

He said that the Australian Government would want to develop a beneficial relationship with the Rivers State Government.

Advertisements