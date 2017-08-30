WIKE SWEARS-IN 14 COMMISSIONERS, DEMANDS COMPLETE LOYALTY FROM NEW TEAM

Uncategorized

In a bid to reposition the State Government for better performance, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday swore in fourteen (14) commissioners.

The governor also swore in a new permanent secretary, Mrs Ibiware Ogolo.

Performing the swearing-in, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike charged the commissioners to exhibit 100 percent loyalty.

He said: “We demand 100 percent loyalty. This work deserves total commitment. When you have the opportunity to serve the state, it is a rare privilege. Therefore, you have to be committed to service.

“We are rebuilding the state because a lot went wrong during the immediate past administration of the APC. You need to put in your best.”

According to the governor, those who put in their best will be noticed by the people and rewarded in the future.

“Once you do your work, people will notice you and appreciate the quality of your service to the state. That is why you must continue to put in your best”, he said.

He urged the commissioners to respect their oath of office and live responsibly as top officials of the State Government.

“Don’t see your appointment as your time to eat because there is nothing to eat. You are appointed to work. If you cannot meet up with the tempo of the administration, just withdraw”, he said.

Commissioners sworn in are: Emma Okah ,Charles Nwogu, Walter Ibibia, Dr. Tam Jaja, Ukel Oyagiri, Isaac Kamalu and Albert Miller.

Others are: Boma Iyaye, Emeka Onowu,

Prof. Princewill ChikeTasie, Chinedu Nwobueze, Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku and Rodaford Longjohn.

In an interview, Emma Okah assured that he will contribute his quota to the actualization of the vision of the administration.

The New Commissioners were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. Of the 14 commissioners, 9 were part of the dissolved State Executive Council.

Advertisements