Eid-il-Kabir: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH MUSLIM FAITHFUL, SUES FOR PEACE, UNITY AMONGST NIGERIANS

Uncategorized

Distinguished Rivers State business mogul and prominent Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Muslims in Rivers State, Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of the 2017 Eid-il-Kabir celebrations.

Chief Lulu-Briggs in a statement released by his Media Team, on Friday September 1, in Port Harcourt, enjoined all Muslim faithful in Rivers State and Nigerians in general to always display the spiritual tenets of the Eid, which are love, peace and justice in their daily living and through this contribute to the development of the state and nation.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-il-Kabir celebrations.

“As we celebrate Eid-il-Kabir, it is my hope and prayer that we imbibe the spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of obeďience and sacrifice, piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, as well as display tolerance, honesty, dedication to duty that will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear Rivers state and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family and other well meaning Rivers indigenes, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-il-Kabir in Rivers State, Nigeria and around the world.

“Let us also remind ourselves in this joyful period, of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all. I therefore wish to enjoin all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation. Our strength as a nation is in our unity and I want to appeal to all Nigerians to always put the interest of the country above all other considerations in all we do. We have no other country so lets join hands together to make Nigeria work for us and our future generation.

“May the lessons and blessings of the this holy period positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that this holidays will bring joy to all of your homes, both here in Rivers State, Nigeria and around the world,” he felicitated.

Advertisements