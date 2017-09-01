Urhobo Youth Leaders Association Commend Okowa Over Approval of Urhobo Language Curriculum

Uncategorized

The Urhobo Youth Leaders Association (UYLA) has commended the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for the approval of Urhobo Language Curriculum to be taught from Basic 1-3, Basic 4-6 and Junior secondary schools (JSS1-3) in the state.

A statement issued by the Urhobo Youth Leaders Group said that the “Urhobo curriculum which will facilitate the rapid growth of the Urhobo language and instill the joy of learning the language in the pupils and students, has been lying fallow like a piece of an abandoned farm; until the amiable governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa came to rescue the Urhobo nation from the hands of those who want the language (Urhobo) to die and go into extinction.

The group was reacting to the disclosure of the approval of the Urhobo Language Curriculum by the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Chiedu Ebie who was ably represented by the permanent secretary, Mr David Onokpe at the grand Finale of the Dr Ovie Ughwanogho Urhobo Challenge in Ughelli recently.

The statement signed by the Association’s National President, Double Chief Francis Arhiyor and the National Secretary, Chief Vincent Oyibode which was made available to reporters in Effurun on also commended Governor Okowa on his speedy efforts to rescue the Urhobo language from the callous hands of extinction.

The statement, which noted that this approval will go a long way to archive the name of the governor (Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa) in Urhobo annals for eternity, equally thanked the governor for other notable developmental projects his administration has put in Urhoboland and Delta State.

The statement reads:

“We the members of UYLA wish to commend the Executive Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr.) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Chiedu Ebie and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr David Onokpe on the occasion of the approval of the Urhobo Language Curriculum for Basic 1 – 3; Basic 4 – 6 & Junior Secondary School 1 – 3. We pray the good Lord to continue to guide and sustain them. The Okowa’s SMART effort in developing the various sectors in the State despite the current economic recession is highly commended. We wish him many more fruitful and prosperous years in office. We are glad to have a listening Governor in our State.

“Without lay down schemes in any given language; no language can be taught and understood very well by its teachers and students. We the Urhobo people will ever be grateful to his Excellency for this kind gesture.

“The association is proud to identify with this rare gem and icon who is 100% in a journey of unflagging pursuit of excellence in all sectors in the state, Delta (Finger of God).

“The Urhobo people are so excited for this ground breaking achievement in making sure the language will be uniformly taught in schools across Delta Central Senatorial district. This will encourage scholars to publish enough literary and academic books for teaching the language all over the world.

“We are using this same opportunity to deeply appreciate the executive governor of the State for other laudable projects across the state (Delta)”, the stament said.

The UYLA also commended members of the Urhobo Studies Association based in Delta State University, Abraka for sponsoring the Urhobo Language Curriculum project.

Advertisements