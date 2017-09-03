Back To School Programme: Our Youths, Their Education, Our Future, Says Ned Nwoko – by Patrick Ochei

Uncategorized

The former House of Representatives Member and an undisputable Prince of Anioma land, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has described Anioma youths as the future, if only their potentials can be harnessed through education. He made this assertion while speaking during the Back To School Programme, organised by Anioma Youth Network for Development as Chairman.

Ned Nwoko who chaired the distribution of over 130 quality school bags and Educational Materials to pupils and students of various primary and secondary schools in Anioma, through his representative, Mr. Chike Okolo, harped on the need to celebrate our youths because according to him, they are our future.

Ned quoted the famous African leader and anti-apartheid fighter, Nelson Mandela as saying, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. He added that no society can make any meaningful progress without education.

The legal luminary cum philanthropist extra ordinary however, posited that to save our common humanity, there must be deliberate work towards providing empowerment for the people through education. He therefore asked the Government and every well meaning individual to make sacrifices to support education, especially that of the less privileged.

Nwoko assured that he would as a person continue to make impact through support to the education of the less privileged ones in the society; calling on those willing to join him in keeping the vision on education to come on board. He pledged to continue to keep faith in his resolve to assisting those in need educationally and in other allied matters, through the Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

The maiden edition of the Back To School Programme was a huge success, just as the convener of AYND, Odita Sunday could not hold back his joy over the contribution of Prince Ned Nwoko in making the project worthwhile.

Odita affirmed that apart from Nwoko’s advice which helped him with ideas that added colour and glamour to the programme, the humanitarian International Lawyer also supported with funds to execute the project.

While praying for Prince Ned Nwoko, the convener and founder of AYND, also presented him with an award of Exemplary Leadership in Anioma and Nigeria in general.

