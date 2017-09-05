RSG TO PROFFER PERMANENT SOLUTION TO FLOODING

Uncategorized

The Rivers State Government has assured the people of Eneka Community that the State Government will proffer a permanent solution to the incessant flooding of the Community and its environs.

The State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated this when he under took a spot check to ascertain the effect of the flood in the Community.

Represented by his Deputy Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo the Governor said his visit is necessitated by the fact that the Present Administration is a caring Government which means well for its people.

“We are pained by what is happening here we have come to see what has happened, how the floods have affected the roads and the houses. People have been displaced and they are staying in churches, and even in the hall of His Royal Majesty.” The Governor said.

Governor Wike who promised an immediate support for all displaced persons said there is no reason why people should be displaced from their homes, stressing that Government is committed to providing a permanent solution to the problem.

He called on the people to keep the peace and continue to support the Present Administration in its quest to give the Rivers People a new lease of life.

In his remarks the Paramount Ruler of Eneka Eze Roland Woko said with the visit of the Governor the tears of his people has been wiped out.

He said some youths wanted to go on rampage because of the flood situation but were assured that the State Government was on top of the situation and thanked the Governor for his prompt response.

Reported by Owupele Benebo, Head of Press Unit, Deputy Governor’s Office Port Harcourt.

Monday, September 4, 2017.

Advertisements