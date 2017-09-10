DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAIL RIVERS, PLATEAU STATES  POLICE FOR RE-ARRESTING ALLEGED  FUGITIVE CHILD-KILLER AND RITUALIST

Uncategorized

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has congratulated the Nigerian Police, particularly the Rivers and Plateau States Commands, for the timely re-arrest of the alleged ritualist, Ifeanyi Dike, who confessed to the kidnap and gruesome killing of 8 years old Chikamso, for ritualistic purposes, in Port Harcourt.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Uche Woke and released by his Media Team, on Friday September 8, in Port Harcourt, expressed his delight over the re-capture of the alleged ritualist cum killer, stressing that it was indeed a clear indication that the Nigerian Police was living up to its duties.

He said: “Indeed, it was disheartening to learn of the killer’s escape, but this timely re-capture as reported, surely strengthens my confidence in the Nigerian police.

“It is my hope, and that of Nigerians that this time, the suspect will be kept under secure lock and keys and be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the legal luminary noted.

Speaking further Chief Lulu-Briggs affirmed that, “It is apt to also use the medium to further condole with the family of Late Miss Chikamso. As a father, it is terrible to imagine such a heart wrenching experience. I pray earnestly for God to console the family and grant them reasons to smile again.

“The responsibility to protect is a sacred call of governance; it’s a duty that must never be compromised for whatever reasons. Hence, I urge all Government Agencies saddled with the functions of averting impending threats to life, monitoring social behaviors, quelling crisis and ridding the street of monsters in human form, to live up to their responsibilities. Rivers State is a place of love and hospitality and we, as responsible leaders and citizens of our dear state, must not allow the current challenges change that beautiful status of the Garden City, as a city of love. God willing, we shall overcome.

“God bless Rivers State and God bless the Federal Recpublic of Nigeria,” he prayed.

