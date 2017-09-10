DUMO LULU-BRIGGS EXTOL VIRTUES OF MARRIAGE, AS FEEGALO WEDS NENIIBARINI GIADOM IN HOLY MATRIMONY

Uncategorized

Respected Rivers State socialite and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has extolled the beauty and virtues of marriage, describing it as a divine institution from which humanity derives its very essence of community, tolerance, unity and family values.

Barr. Lulu-Briggs made this assertion during the holy matrimony wedding ceremony of Neniibari Giadom, son of Hon. Victor Tambari Giadom, the National Deputy Secretary of APC and his beau, Feegalo Kude, at the St. Mathew’s Anglican Church, Mgbuoba, Port Harcourt, on Saturday, 9 September, 2017.

He said: “Marriage is a divine institution; a gift from God to mankind. It is one social institution that has fostered love and unity amongst humans. Indeed, its relevance to humanity cannot be overemphasized. Through marriage, you build a family, and by building a family, the first institution of learning is established. It is an institution where the virtues of tolerance, patience, respect, loyalty, chastity and faithfulness are by default, thought and learnt”.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who in his usual social style and guided by the brotherly spirit of love and solidarity, worshipped with the newly weded couple in the company of the crème de la crème of the society gathered in fellowship to honour, commune and celebrate with the Giadom and Kude families, expressed his deep thought of goodwill and joy for the two families over the successful ordination of the conjugal journey of their children.

He then congratulated the couple on behalf of his family and prayed for God to take charge of the union and bless them with all that marriage requires to blossom.

“Let me on behalf of my family congratulate the newest couple; I pray for God to bless them with everything they desire to make the best of their union”, he extolled.

Proceeding from the Giadoms, Chief Lulu- Briggs equally attended the traditional marriage ceremony of Mr. and Mrs. Odi and after delivering the sane exhortations on the beauty of marital union, declared the day a day of joy full of celebrations for both families.

Dignitaries at both occassions included prominent APC stalwarts like the newly endorsed Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Andrew Uchendu; Rivers APC Secretary, Chief Emeka Beke; the state APC Publicity Secretary; Chris Fynbone and one time Dep. Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Chairman, Grand Rivers Alliance, GRA, Rt. Iyke Orji amongst others.

Story and Photos from DLB Media.

