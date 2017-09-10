Uncategorized

The leader of the All Progressive Congress APC, and the party 2015 governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has said that his political ambition will not be an impediment to the party’s quest of taking over Delta State government house in 2019.

Emerhor stated this at his country home at Evwreni, Ughelli North LGA, weekend, during the inauguration of executives of Mainstream Delta APC, a political pressure group with that party noted that he would rather play the role of a kingmaker in order for the party to win the next election.

He tasked party leaders in the state to put party interest and its successes in future election far above their personal interest; by making the necessary sacrifices to put the party in a batter stand to chase PDP out of Delta.

He added that MDA is a gathering of like minds in Delta APC and not an APC faction, that want to enlarge APC membership in the State and also protect and promote the political interest of its members within Delta APC.

According to him, “Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is not a governorship candidate yet, if I want to contest, I would apply like any other person who would come from outside to this group and who is qualified.

“That is what we are here for. Personally, if we find somebody that would help us wins; I am ready to be a kingmaker.

“Olorogun O’tega Emerhor’s ambition cannot stop us from going to Asaba, it would never happen, we must get there. If Okowa thinks we are senseless, he is wrong, when it comes to this matter, there is no Ijaw, Urhobo, Ibo, Isoko or Itsekiri man but only an APC and we must drive Okowa out of Government House and that is what we want to do.

He also predicted that with leaders and members of MDA will produce the next state party chairman and that they will also fight for the next state secretary in the upcoming congress of the party, even to the 25 LGs in the state.

He also enjoined the party faithful to be steadfast, noting that the reason they are suffering is because APC does not have a seating governor at Asaba, adding that it’s important that they have a governor in 2019 in Delta state.

“Take a look at Edo or Lagos state, they do not suffer like us and that is why we have to ensure that this our suffering should end by ensuring that a governor comes from our midst.

And for us to be able to do that, we must continue to make sacrifices, as we can only do it together from the ward to the state level. We must continue to build and be strong because a contest is coming as some among us here are people that are running for elections.

Those inaugurated as Executives are Coordinator, Chief Hon. Fred Oloko; Deputy Coordinator, High Chief Michael Johnny; Secretary General/Director of Secretariat, Research and Strategy, Dr. Iyke Odikpo; Director of Finance, Chief Ferguson Onwo; Director of Welfare and Mobilization, Chief Felix Anirah; Director of Media and Publicity, Chief Wilson Omene; Director, Contact and Mobilization, Chief Terry Otuya; Director Women Affairs, Barr. Omasan Agbajoh and Director Youths Affairs, Hon. Moses Kamaya.

Coordinators for the 25 local governments of the State were also sworn to pilot the affairs of the group at the local government level.

The event attracted chieftains of the party including former sole-administrator of the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Area Development Commission, OMPADEC, Prof. Eric Opia, former member of House of Representatives Halims Agoda, Hon. Doris Uboh, Chief Fred Oloko, Dr Iyke Odikpo, Dr Eniforo Mallam-Obi, Barr. Felix Morka, Hon. Harvest Igben, Chief Andrew Orugbo, Hon. Benjamin Okiemute Essien.

Others are Chief Felix Anirah, Hon. Ferguson Onwo, Chief Michael Johnny; Barr. Omasan Agbajor, Chief Sylvester Kohwo, Chief Dr. Christopher Ominimini, Gen. Nick Agbogun (Rtd) , Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Elder Uba Donatus, Princess Lizzy Edema, Barr. Matthew Omonade, Barr. Spencer Ohwofa, Hon. Rufus Edoja Akpodiete, Hon. Mrs Eunice Anirah and a host of others.

Story By Shedrack Onitsha (The Advocate online)

