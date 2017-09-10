WALK4WIKE – 2: Thousands of Rivers Youths March for Governor Wike, Endorse Him for Second Term

Uncategorized

In appreciation of the outstanding performance of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, thousands of Rivers youths on Wednesday staged a 4-kilometre walk , endorsing the governor for a second term.

The 4-kilometre walk tagged Walk4Wike Season 2, took off from the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park through the length of Aba Road and terminated at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

In the course of the long trek, the youths shared handbooks, DVDs containing Governor Wike’s achievements and sang pro-Wike campaign songs to further sell the governor to the people.

The walk which was coordinated by D-Source Connect Group, had endorsements and participation from hundreds of social media and civil society groups .

Speaking after the Walk, Convener of the Walk4Wike Season 2, Barrister Vincent Dike Amadi declared that Rivers youths resolved to stage walk as a way of telling the international community and other Nigerians that the people were in full support of Governor Wike.

He said that contrary to the negative propaganda being sponsored by opposition elements, Governor Wike has performed creditably, churning people oriented projects across the state.

Amadi said: “The youths of Rivers State have come to say that come 2019, Governor Wike should present himself for a second term.

” We will March across the 23 Local Government Areas to promote the candidature of Governor Wike and to ensure that he wins in 2019″.

In his remarks, Member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ken Chikere said that the walk is an endorsement of the performance of Governor Wike.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike represented by Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo commended the youths for identifying with performance and good governance.

Governor Wike declared his commitment to sustained delivery of projects and programmes that will empower the youths of the state.

He said: “The APC has impoverished Nigerians. Today, Nigerians are poor and there is no money in circulation. Unemployment is the order of the day. Indeed there is no positive change anywhere.

“In Rivers State, since 2015, we have had purposeful leadership. We don’t care what happens at the centre. We are focused on developing Rivers State. You can see the projects being executed and the people are being carried along “.

The governor said that institutions have been strengthened , leading to economic and social growth across the state.

Highpoint of the walk was the presentation of gift to the Rivers State Governor by the leader of the D-source Connect Group.”

Reported by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

