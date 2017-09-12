GROUP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON KACHIKWU, AJIYA, MAIKANTI, PLEDGES PARTNERSHIP TO ACHIEVE NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT

Uncategorized

A pan Niger Delta group, the Niger Delta Youth Democrats for Good Governance, NDYDGG, has passed a vote of confidence on Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and also congratulated the MD PPPMC Alh. Umar Isa Ajiya, for their well deserved portfolios, describing both men as eminently qualified for the responsibilities they have been saddled with in the collective effort to bring peace and development to the Niger Delta region.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Comrade Thompson Fuoye, Secretary, Gen. Ebi Lagos, PRO Alex Okoyen and Mobilization Officer, Gen. Peres Ayama, after a meeting of stakeholders in Warri,

commended Dr. Kachikwu for his leadership qualities, especially in ensuring and sustaining the peace enjoyed in the region following his cordial relationship with all youth leaders and his courageous effort at making sure that the maritime university came to stay.

The statement equally congratulared the MD PPPMC Alh. Umar Isa Ajiya and the GMD Baru Maikanti for their well deserved appointments and pledged to work with them in achieving a Niger delta free of restiveness and pipeline

