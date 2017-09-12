GROUP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON KACHIKWU, PLEDGES PARTNERSHIP TOWARDS ACHIEVING NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT

Uncategorized

A pan Niger Delta group, the Niger Delta Youth Democrats for Good Governance, NDYDGG, has passed a vote of confidence on Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, for his monumental initiatives in sanitizing the petroleum industry and ensuring that effective policies are put in place to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Comrade Thompson Fuoye, Secretary, Gen. Ebi Lagos, PRO Alex Okoyen and Mobilization Officer, Gen. Peres Ayama, after a meeting of stakeholders in Warri on August 3, 2017, particularly

commended Dr. Kachikwu for his leadership qualities, especially in ensuring and sustaining the peace enjoyed in the region following his cordial relationship with all youth leaders and his courageous effort at making sure that the maritime university came to stay, as well as his brave and visionary strategies in the petroleum industry which has already started yielding results with the crashing and sharp reduction in petroleum prices witnessed recently across the country.

The statement equally congratulated the Minister of State (Petroleum) on his well deserved portfolio, describing him as eminently qualified for the great responsibility he has been saddled with to bring peace and development to the Niger Delta region amongst other desired of the people and, while pledging to work with him in achieving a Niger delta free of restiveness and pipeline vandalism, assured of their total loyalty towards promoting and inplemeting the good policies of the Minister in the region.

Advertisements