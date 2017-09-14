ARPP TO HOLD 1, 000-MAN MARCH FOR OKOWA, SEPT 19 *Sets Up Four Standing Committees

Uncategorized

Frontline political pressure group, Association of Registered political Parties (ARPP), Delta State Chapter, is set to hold a 1000 man march in celebration of the success of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s government on Tuesday September, 19, 2017.

The 1000 -Man march, tagged ‘No Vacancy in Government Come 2019’ is part of activities to herald a three – day seminar on the importance of fiscal prudence to good governance, to celebrate Okowa as the best governor in Nigeria for his efforts in promoting fiscal prudence and for effective use of public funds.

The decision which was reached at the end of an enlarged state executive meeting of the ARPP organized by the State Chairman, Pastor David Ashikodi in Asaba, were four standing committees namely, Publicity, Entertainment, Security and Mobilization were inaugurated.

The Publicity Committee has ARPP, State Publicity Secretary, Comr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe as Chairman, Mr. Pat Ngobakulu as Secretary, while, Chief Fidelis Ugboko and Mr. Azimoh Awele as members.

Welfare Committee has ARPP, State Woman Leader, Mrs Hope Eraguna as Chairperson, while Mrs Isioma Ojei, Mr Awele Ananzia, Mrs Okolo Happy, Mrs Isichei Tina, Evang. Stella Ogbechei and Mrs Anthonia Omozie as members.

Security Committee has ARPP Delta North Chairman, Hon Foster Kukaye as Chairman while Chief Fidelis Ogwude, Chief Oliseh Emmanuel, Chief (Mrs) Odili Charity, Mr Christopher Nwajei, Mr. Chukwudube Okezi, Hon Ossai Chukwutem and Mr Paul Inogbo to function as members while Mobilization has ARPP State Deputy Chairman, Mr Frank Elo as Chairman while the three Senatorial District Chairmen and all Local Government Chairmen of the ARPP are members.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the ARPP State Publicity Secretary, Comr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe urged all well meaning Deltans and supporters of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to join the campaign under the leadership of Pastor David Ashikodi, to better show case the deeds of Senator Okowa who he describes as a development oriented governor.

