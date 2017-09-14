DELTA ATTORNEY GENERAL CALLS ON JOURNALISTS TO PROMOTE GOOD WORKS OF GOVERNOR OKOWA

Uncategorized



Journalists in Delta State have been called upon to promote the developmental efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa with their balanced reports.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Peter Mrakpor made the call when the executive members of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ led by its Chairman Comrade Michael Ikeogwu paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

Mr Mrakpor who described Journalists as opinion moulders and indispensable segment of the society pledged government’s readiness to partner the press in ensuring that all the under publicized works of the state government were brought to limelight.

On the molestation of some Journalists in Abia and Osun States by the military, the commissioner urged all members of the public to avoid impeding the press from gathering information as it was their mandate to sensitize the masses on news worthy events.

He also promised to liaise with the appropriate agencies in the ministry of Justice to ensure that Journalists were granted access to cover major rulings in courts across the state.

Mr Mrakpor said the administration of justice bill was being worked out to reduce the time frame for litigation stressing that no effort will be spared in ensuring that there was quick dispensation of Justice.

He disclosed that the reform in the ministry has stamped out corruption and other unethical conduct among legal officials.



The Chairman, Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu said the visit was not only to introduce the new executive of the Union to the commissioner but to also seek ways of strengthening the bond of unity between the ministry and the union.

Comrade Ikeogwu urged the Attorney General to intervene in the way Journalists were restricted from covering sittings in courts emphasizing that in most cases media practitioners were always barred,molested and humiliated by both the military and some members of the public in the line of duty.

He explained that the time was ripe for people to see Journalists as their friends and not foes stressing that the core duty of the profession is to give authentic and balanced reports to the public.

The Chairman pledged to ensure that the ethics of the profession was imbibed by its members in the state in addition to giving verifiable reports about the government to the people.

