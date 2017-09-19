DELTA SIGNS M.O.U WITH GOD IS GOOD MOTORS TO MANAGE DELTA LINE

Uncategorized

The Delta State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for God is Good Motors Limited to manage Delta Transport Company Limited with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressing confidence that Deltans would have better benefits from the partnership.

Speaking shortly after the MoU was signed at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa disclosed that since inception of Delta Line, it had not rendered returns to the coffers of the Delta State Government despite series of government recapitalisation of the company.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, Barr. Peter Mrakpor signed the MoU on behalf of the Delta State Government while the Chairman of God is Good Motors Limited, Mr Chidi Ajaere signed on behalf of his company.

“We just witnessed the signing of MoU between the Delta State Government and God is Good Motors Limited which is a Private Public Partnership arrangement that will entail God is Good managing Delta Line, our state-run transport company to make it the best for our people and a company we all can be proud of,” the Governor said.

“Since 1999, I have seen Delta Line grow and go down, it is because, we don’t have the expertise to run it profitably; every time it is down, government will recapitalise the company, but at the end, what we get is another set of debts to be paid,” he disclosed, stating, “it is only an administration that does not care for its people that will allow such to continue and I am glad that after following due process, I believe we made the right choice by choosing God is Good Motors to manage Delta Line, they are efficient, professionals in the transportation business and they have well trained drivers.”

He continued, “as the Governor of Delta State, I swore to do good and provide the best to Deltans and we shall remain committed to that course; I believe Delta Line will grow with time and in the next few years, we shall be getting returns from the company.”

The Chairman of God is Good Motors Limited, Mr Chidi Ajaere who led top management of the company to sign the MoU thanked Delta State Government for the confidence it has in his company, assuring that with the track record of the transport company, Delta Line would be repositioned to use the best technology to serve Deltans and humanity better.

He assured Deltans that they would get better services through Delta Line.

Advertisements