Okowa Calls For Private Sponsorship Of Research Works  …Bags Alumni Award For Delivering Democratic Dividends

Uncategorized







DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has bagged the highest national award of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, The Alumni of the Year Award, using the occasion to call for private sponsorship for research.

Elated Governor Okowa in an interview shortly after receiving the award at the University of Ibadan yesterday (16/08/17) stated that Universities are known for research works and private individuals, corporate organisations should complement government efforts by sponsoring research works.

“I feel very elated coming back to my roots and be honoured with the award, we should take research in our Universities serious, individuals and organisations should support government by sponsoring research in fields that will encourage us,” the Governor said.

At the award ceremony, prominent Deltans clinched awards in its six categories.

While Governor Okowa emerged sole recepeint of Alumnus Of The Year Award, the Obuzor of Ibusa, Obi (Prof.) Louis Nwaoboshi got Award of Excellence among 5 others and Chief John Oganwu clinched Most Distinguished Alumnus Award among 13 among other recipients.

In the category of Worthy Ambassadors, Prof. Gregory Okagbare, Chief (Mrs) Rosalyn Egborge, Chief (Dr) Juliana Kalusi received the award alongside 11 others including a Warri, Delta State practicing journalist, Chief Sola Adebayo.

Prof. Obaro Ikime, was among the 8 recipients of Life Time Achievement Award.

In all 38 awards were given at the occasion which was attended by prominent personalities from different parts of the country, including the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

National President of UIAA, Dr Kemi Emina had in his speech, said the event was to celebrate excellence, disclosing that Governor Okowa bagged the Alumni of the Year Award as a result of the effective delivering of dividends of democracy especially in the areas of empowerment, provision of infrastructure and the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.



Advertisements