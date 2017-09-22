DELTA EXCO APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF 5 ROADS

In line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to speedy provision of infrastructure, the Delta State Executive Council has approved the construction and rehabilitation of five roads.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Patrick Ukah in a post-exco briefing shortly after the meeting which was held in Asaba, yesterday (19/9/17), stated that the approval for the construction and rehabilitation of the roads were necessary for work to commence immediately the rains ease off, noting that due to the terrain of the state, roads can only be constructed in the dry season.

According to the Commissioner who attended the press briefing in company of his counterparts in the Ministries of Finance and Transport, Mr David Edevbie and Mr Vincent Uduaghan, “during the rainy season, construction is at the lowest ebb, we mainly concentrate on skeletal services like construction and clearing of drains but, as the rains subsides, EXCO has approved the construction of five roads in the state.”

The Director-General of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika also attended the briefing which was attended by journalists from different media houses.

“Exco approved the reconstruction of Korebe road in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area; the construction of Agbaroh/Orherhe/Otokutu road in Ughelli North Local Government Area, and the construction of Okwagbe/Otutua/Esaba road, phase 1, Okwagbe in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state,” he said, adding that approval was also given for “the construction of Okotomi, Obi Okonkwo Cresent/Pat Okonkwo street/Chukwu Meka Lane/part of Samuel Dietake Street/Diokpa Bishop Odu Street, Okpanam in the state capital territory.”

Mr Ukah who stated that Governor Okowa’s administration is committed to the provision of infrastructure across the state, emphasized, “bearing in mind that good roads boost the socio-economic life of the people, approval was also, given for the rehabilitation of Jesse/Boboroku road in Ethiope West and the rehabilitation of lssele-Uku/Onicha Ugbo road from Obi palace junction in Aniocha North local government Area.”

While disclosing that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa presided at the meeting, the Information czar, stated that “the sum of N600 million was approved as counterpart fund for the implementation of the 2017 Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dr. Nkechika at the briefing threw more light on the functionality of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, stating that it has been in operation in the state with pregnant women as the greatest beneficiaries.

While stating that the formal sector has been captured by the scheme, the Medical Doctor said plans have been concluded for the informal sector to be captured as contributors are expected to have four beneficiaries from the scheme with the state government contributing to the scheme.

