Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has called on the Nigerian Navy not to relent in its efforts to protect oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta.

Governor Okowa made the call when the Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Peter Onaji and other top officers of the Command paid him a familiarization visit in Asaba.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Okowa reiterated that the Navy has done a lot to restore peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta and also, helped in checking sea piracy and protection of national assets.

According to the Governor, “the activities of the Navy have helped to curb sea piracy and protection of national assets, especially facilities that transport crude and gas; it is important that the Navy does not relax on its duties, because of the importance of having secured maritime for socio-economic activities.”

“Today, we have peace in the creeks largely due to the efficiency of the Navy in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders which has impacted greatly on the economy of the country,” the Governor said.

He used the occasion to commend the Chief of Naval Staff for his commitment to developing the Navy to face any challenge, saying that his initiatives had been felt in Delta State and the whole of the Niger Delta.

Governor Okowa observed that it was laudable for the Navy to make its facilities, especially, its Medical Facilities and Educational Institutions available to the general public, even as he assured that his administration would partner with the Navy to build a secondary school in the State.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Onaji said he was recently posted to be the Command Officer in charge of Logistics Command, Oghara and the visit to the Governor was important to intimate him about the activities of the Command.

While commending Governor Okowa’s administration for its numerous assistance to the Navy and other security agencies operating in the State, the Command Officer disclosed that the Logistic Command provides logistic support for Navy formations all over the country and as such, has no limit to its coverage area.

He assured Governor Okowa of the support of the Navy in securing the waterways and also, be available to tackle security issues as the need arises, emphasising that the Navy loves peaceful environment and ensures that people live in peace with one another.

Commissioners and other top government functionaries attended the event.

