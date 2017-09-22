OSANEBI MEETS CONSTITUENTS, DISTRIBUTES FARM IMPLEMENTS, CARS.

Uncategorized

The Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi today met with ward four (4) party faithful and leaders from his Ndokwa East State Constituency in Beneku and Ashaka respectively.

In a well attended meeting of ward 4 party faithful in the Beneku community town hall, overwhelmed Osanebi thanked the people for their continued support for PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the government of Delta State at large.

The Deputy Speaker who was responding to the people’s request and questions, revealed that the construction of the bridge connecting Kwale and Beneku is not just a concern to the local dwellers but the governor and himself saying that if it’s a project he can embark alone by himself, he would have constructed the bridge.

He appealed to them to remain calm that as things improves the people will have cause to rejoice more.

Osanebi said that Ward four, which consists of Beneku, Okpai and Utchi is like a family and that the people must remain united and do not allow any strange doctrine to infiltrate them, because Ndokwa East and ward 4 in particular is a PDP family.

He said: “we don’t have opposition in ward four. If you want to join APC, Pls go to the North ! APC is the root of the sufferings of the people today. Talking about the bridge, it gives me much concern also. if it’s what I can do, I would have done it.

If sufficient money comes to the state, our bridge and other ongoing projects within this area even the Beneku road, will receive speedy attention. Let’s always pray. Governor sends his greetings to you. He wants our prayer always. Let’s be loyal to the party and always forgive ourselves and live in unity and love”.

In his reaction, the Commissioner representing Ndokwa Ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil producing Areas Development commission ( DESOPADEC ) Mr. Nnamdi Ezechi told the people to be patient that more dividends will be attracted to them saying that their support for PDP, Governor Okowa and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi must remain total and absolute.

“We have returned again to thank you for your vote and support for PDP. Very soon, ward four will be happy and glad. I believe in the capacity of our leader and my mentor, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi. Just be patient with us, because we don’t have another party outside PDP.

The ward chairman, Bright Ezechi thanked the people for coming out in their large numbers, and promise them better things ahead noting that the party is united from the ward levels to the national level. ” we now have one PDP”; he added.

High point of the occasion was the presentation of cartons of farming chemicals, sprayers and cash to sixty farmers and three SUV vehicles to three leaders from the ward.

At Ashaka with leaders from the ten wards of the local government, where a vote of explicit confidence was passed on the Governor and Deputy Speaker for good representation, the Deputy Speaker challenged the leader to put heads together, and define a pattern for empowering the leaders of the ward.

Prince Jerry Iliroma afterwards gave a vote of thanks to the Deputy Speaker and other leaders for making out time to attend the meeting.

