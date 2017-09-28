DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CONGRATULATES SEN. UCHENDU ON HIS SWEARING-IN AS SENATOR OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

Uncategorized

Frontline Rivers State politician and leading member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Rivers chapter, Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs has felicitated with Chief Andrew Igbonule Uchendu and congratulated the distinguished senior politician on his swearing-in as the Senator representing the people of Rivers East Senatorial District, Rivers State, in fulfillment of the Court of Appeal ruling that confirmed Chief Uchendu as winner of the December 10, 2016 re-run elections in the state.

Joining thousands of ecstatic members and elders of the party, including the leader of the APC in Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Woman leader of the Party, Evang. Caroline Nagbo, as well as other prominent chieftains and bigwigs of the party, in Abuja, Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who witnessed the brief but highly symbolic ceremony, conducted in the hallowed Senate Chambers of National Assembly, extolled the peaceful mien, tenacity and confidence exhibited by Chief Uchend in his admirable quest to legitimately restore and reclaim his usurped mandate, even as he assured the people of Rivers East Senatorial zone and indeed all Rivers people that the quality representation they had yearned for will be achieved, now that the mandate they freely and unanimously gave to the distinguished Senator, has been stamped with the seal of Senatorial authority.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant, Media, Uche Woke said, “I am truly delighted to join in this worthy celebration today. For the APC family in Rivers State, June 28, 2017 is a day to always remember. On that faithful day, it was ruled by the Rivers National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, that Chief Senator Andrew Igbonule Uchendu is the authentic legislator to represent the people of Rivers East Senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate”.

Speaking further, the distinguished legal luminary noted that, “However, with a hope for a different verdict, that ruling was subsequently challenged at the Appeal Court by Senator Thompson Sekibo of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; but the challenge also came to naught as the appeal court, having looked at the merits of the matter, proceeded to affirming the judgment of the Tribunal on the 24th of August 2017, and finally resting the protracted electoral contest.”

The statement then quoted Barr. Lulu-Briggs as saying that: “Today, the 27th day of September 2017, Rivers state stands still as the Senator is formally ushered into the red chamber to represent the good people of Rivers East Senatorial District. Today, as he officially takes up the sacred parliamentarian function of representing the people, I pray God to increase his strength and wisdom.

“We are indeed fortunate to have him; a man with no trace of desperation, at the chamber. I do have confidence in his capacity to adequately represent the senatorial district. With great sense of brotherhood and love, I, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, do celebrate with Rivers people and congratulate the Honorable Senator on this epoch making ceremony,” he enthused.

Chief (Barr.) Dumo Lulu-Briggs then thanked God for the making the event a successful one and while lauding all APC faithful who came in their multitude to identify with the Senator and proudly exhibit the solidarity and unity of APC in Rivers state, prayed for God to strengthen Senator Uchendu and imbue him with the wisdom to legislate for the good of all.

