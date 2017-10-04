Ukah To Address Critical Online Issues At DOPF Inauguration

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, will be one of the panelists during the official inauguration of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) and inaugural lecture of the body.

The commissioner, who will speak on the theme of the ceremony ‘Impact Of Online Journalism On Good Governance And Accountability’, will use the opportunity to speak on the unethical conducts of some online reporters who write unsubstantiated stories in their bid to make money.

Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Chad-ef Hotel, Asaba, by 11am, the occasion will hold under the distinguished Chairmanship of the Executive Director, Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor, while the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will be the Special Guest of Honour.