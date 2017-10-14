DUMO LULU-BRIGGS BAGS “EXTRAORDINARY LOVER OF HUMANITY” AWARD FROM HERITAGE FOR LIFE FOUNDATION, DEDICATES HONOUR TO RIVERS PEOPLE

Uncategorized

Distinguished Rivers born philanthropist and well respected socio-cultural advocate, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has been conferred with the highly coveted ‘Extraordinary Lover of Humanity’ Award by the prestigious Heritage for life Foundation, the globally recognized Non-Governmental Organisation, founded for the sole purpose of enhancing the progression and the appreciation of the arts and culture in Nigeria, with the main objective of educating and mentoring the younger generation and creating a global atmosphere where they can thrive and reach their full potential.

The award ceremony took place on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Muson Centre, Lagos State, Nigeria and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, decked out majestically in his now synonymous and resplendent traditional Woko attire with Bowler hat to match, received the meritorious Award with great humility, from the Chairman of the Event, a distinguished industrialist and role model, as well as a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom) and an award honouree of the Foundation himself, Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON.

A congratulatory statement issued by the Grand Rivers Alliance, GRA, a pan-Rivers State socio/political group, and signed by its Chairman Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji, JP, warmly felicitated with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, whom the group described as, “our brother, friend and leading chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC Rivers State, on his meritorious award as “Extraordinary Lover of Humanity”, by the Heritage For Life Foundation.”

According to the statement, the group said that, “We are happy that the selfless philanthropy of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has received the recognition of the Heritage for Life Foundation…The fact that our own Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs has been so recognized and deemed worthy of such a prestigious award by an organization whose vision is to build a true legacy by which future generations would be raised and nurtured into worthwhile adults in a vibrant society, did not come to us as a surprise, as we have followed his impressive trajectory of uncensored philanthropy, humanitarian deeds, youth empowerment and knowledge based initiatives over the years, with satisfaction.”

The statement which further expressed the profound appreciation of the group to the Heritage for Life Foundation for identifying the sterling qualities of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to confer him with the award and honour, equally prayed that the good Lord will always bless the distinguished business mogul and frontline Rivers politician with grace, guide and protect him at all times, enlarge his coast with greater wisdom, humane kindness and divine abundance and give him a long, prosperous and fulfilled life, as he continues to touch lives, spread joy and bring hope for the peoples.

Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious award by the Heritage for Life Foundation, the award recipient, in a statement issued by Uche Woke, his Special Media Assistant affirmed that, “Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs appreciates the honour and has extended his heartfelt thoughts of goodwill to Rivers sons and daughters who are struggling through thick and thin to make a living and to the wives of God, the windows. He prays God to instil in all men the spirit of love, oneness and empathy and to remind us to always be of help to the needy. God bless Rivers State, God bless Nigeria and God bless you all,” the statement concluded.

Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, with the conferment of this prestigious award, joins a distinguished list of outstanding and legendary Nigerians, whose names and great deeds have already been etched in the annals of the country’s chronicles, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku (Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth), Chief Obafemi Awolowo GCFR (Former Nigerian Nationalist-Posthumous), Chief H.I.D Awolowo (Posthumous -Matriarch of the Awolowo Dynasty), Chief (Mrs.) Leila Fowler (Proprietress, Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls), Otunba (Dr.) Micheal Olasubomi Balogun CON (Group Chairman , First City Group Limited), Chief Henry Kanu Offorny OFR (First African Executive Director of shell production Nigeria -Posthumous) and Dr Felix Ohiwerei OFR (Former Chairman of the Nigerian Breweries), all of whom have been past recipients of the ‘Extraordinary Lover of Humanity Award’ over the years.

