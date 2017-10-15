OROGUN INDIGENES, APC, EXPOSE FALSEHOOD ABOUT PDP’S CLAIM OF 5, 000 DECAMPEES, SAYS OKOWA’S GOVT. NOT EXISTENT IN COMMUNITY 

Uncategorized

Contrary to the claims by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s media aides that thousands of persons decamped from the All ProgressivesCongress, APC to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, investigations by our reporter show that what happened at Orogun on Saturday October 14 was simply a ruse.

While one of Okowa’s media said there were five thousand APC decampees, another said three thousand. The factual distortions first established the falsehood and propaganda inherent in the claims.

It was also gathered that only a handful of persons numbering about fifty were at the purported crossover ceremony and it was a HIRED CROWD from neighbouring communities, certainly not from Orogun. The other persons who formed the gathering that gave the false impression that thousands decamped, were actually Okowa’s followers who followed him all the way from Asaba.

A massive crowd of loyalists and party faithful who thronged the streets of Orogun and marched in unison to pay a solidarity visit to the Senator representing Delta Central in the Nigeria Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in his residence in Orogun, just days after the purported decamping of the so claimed 5, 000 APC members decamping to PDP, effectively put a seal on the lie and affirmed once and for all that Orogun was and still is for APC and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was fully on ground and in control.

Eyewitnesses said people in Orogun could not have trooped out, talk less of decamping to PDP on the said day. Feelers from the community show that the people are angry with the government of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who they allege has done nothing to improve their lives, either through empowerment or provision of social infrastructure.

According to them, the Okowa administration is virtually non-existent in Orogun and its environs as the past two years of his administration has left the people in the worst forms of neglect and frustration.

Fuming, a youth of the community, Sunday Umukoro said, “if the cheap propaganda by Okowa’s incompetent media aides was concocted to embarrass our own Senator, the plot was a woeful failure”

According to him, on that same day as early as 7 o’clock in the morning, to the pleasant surprise of Omo-Agege, the people of Orogun community made up of three villages, not wanting to associate with Okowa who they heard was heading their way for the said decamping, gathered in Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s house in solidarity. Men and women, old and young were all there in thousands from dawn to dusk.

Another member of the community who responded to the inquiries of our Correspondent, said the decamping story does not in any way affect the confidence in Senator Omo-Agege. “Obaisi did not even notice them. We were all at the Urhobo House in Ughelli where he once again carried out a highly successful empowerment programme for the people of his constituency. He gave tricycles, sewing machines, block moulding machines.

Why would he be worried over the infinitesimal movement of someone who was never a registered member of the All Progressive Congress? Or the coming of the Governor who the people shunned his visit to stand with their own with all joy?”

Moving to Orogun community, according to our reporter who visited as at 5pm, hours after Governor Okowa had gone with his entourage, the people were still singing and dancing at the compound of the Senator.

When a dancing youth was asked questions on the purported decamping of 5,000 people, he replied, ” pictures do not lie! You have seen all of us here uptil this moment. Let them show you the pictures of the said Orogun people”.

An APC faithful, Evangelist Felix Ogbajini challenged the Governor to invest his time in more ‘fruitful’ ventures other than the “arranged” decampees.

“Rather than bandying lies, we strongly advise the Okowa’s spin doctors to worry about his battered credibility, clannishness and corrupt leadership.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his own should in all sincerity be concerned about how to provide Deltans with good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy. Delta state has a lot of challenges especially under him. For example, the issue of the blank 2017 budget is there waiting for him to address.

Ogbajini alleged that the present state administration has impoverished Deltans more than ever experienced, in spite of the Governor’s prosperity for all mantra. He said Okowa should be worried that the people are lagging far behind even with the funds that have come into the state within the last two years.

“Okowa should be taking a trip round the state to see the death traps the roads he claimed to have worked on with billions of naira have become, not this dance of shame in Orogun with his sycophants.

Has he given a thought to the minds of the people over the sale of Delta Line, stopping of scholarship, WAEC fees, nonpayment of salaries, using of DESOPADEC as a conduit pipe etc? He should if he hasn’t”.

On his part, Senator Omo-Agege who appeared unperturbed by the story, assured the people of Orogun and all Urhobos of Delta Central Senatorial District, that he will continue to provide vibrant, effective and result-oriented representation.

