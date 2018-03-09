Asagba of Asaba Lauds Okowa For Asaba Int’l Airport Project *** Throws Support For Okowa’s Second Term In Office

Uncategorized

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike Edozien has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the massive construction work going on at the Asaba International Airport.

The Asagba through his Council of Chiefs who went on inspection visit of the airport yesterday (08/03/18) marveled at the level of work done at the airport.

Obi Engr. Godfrey Konwea who led the delegation said, “His Majesty, the Asagba who is currently on medical vacation asked us to inspect the airport, we have seen and this is wonderful.”

“This is a great job that we are seeing here, we say a great thank you to His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for what is happening here,” the Asagba said, adding, “that Asaba people are peaceful and patient does not mean that we are weak, we have witnessed three democratically elected Governors in our state, this administration has not received half of the money others received but, he has done very well.”

The Asagba continued, “from what we seen, we the entire Asaba people and those residing in Asaba are grateful to Governor Okowa, we ask him to prepare for possibly, third term in office.”

Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, thanked the Asagba-in-Council for taking time to inspect the projects being executed, noting that the Governor has created new towns and cities with the provision of infrastructure.

Special Project Director for the airport project, Hon. Austin Ayemidejor and the functional Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr. Fred Edafiogor took members of the Asagba-in-Council through the 3.4 kilometres runway, fire service station, VIP Lounge, Terminal Building, among others.

