Ochor, Others Express Joy, Satisfaction, as Umutu Skill Acquisition Centre is Commissioned

There was joy and satisfaction in Ukwuani Local Government Area on Tuesday, March 6, 2016 when the Sill Acquisition Centre, Umutu, started almost 20 years ago was commissioned by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The people of the area who defiled the threatening weather condition, which resulted in a heavy wind, and torrential rain to welcome the governor to the community, expressed their gratitude to the governor for seeing to the final completion of the project, which through his Executive Order handed over the project to the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, from the State Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Expressing his joy, the Executive Director Social Services Development, DESOPADEC, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, said the project which was started many years ago by the state government, but was completed by the commission, as a part of the SMART Agenda of the Okowa’s government.

Hon Ochor who spoke to the press, at the end of the commissioning, said that, the completion of the project will bring the expected gain of the centre to the host community, and the people of Ukwuani, as when it is fully operational, will afford the people the opportunity to be trained in their desired skills.

“The completion of this long awaited project is today fulfilled by His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who through his leadership style gave all the supports for this to be accomplished”. He said.

“Today, the people of Ukwuani are happy, and that was shown by the massive turnout of the people to welcome the governor and to witness the commissioning. With the commissioning of the project, the expected gain of employing Deltans and contributing to the Human Capital Development of the state will be achieved”. He emphasised.

Hon Ochor used the occasion to call on the people of Ukwuani to continue their prayers and support for Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for better development of the state.

“I am using this occasion, to again call on the people of Ukwuani to continue to pray and support Governor Okowa, and our great party, as their supports will not only bring peace to the area, but will attract more development that will improve their lives”.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Water Resource Development, Chief Fidelis Tilije Okenmor commended the state governor for given DESOPADEC, the opportunity to complete the project.

The occasion attracted many of personalities from Ukwuani, who expressed their joy to the governor and DESOPADEC for completing the centre.

The Skill Acquisition Centre, which was started during the time of the government of Chief James Ibori Ministry of Youth and Sports, was taken over by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC through the Executive Directive of the State Governor.

Present at the Commissioning were Board members of DESOPADEC, led by the Managing Director, Chief Williams Makinde.

