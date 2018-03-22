ALADJA-OGBE-IJAW CRISIS: DTSG TO SHARE DISPUTED LAND EQUALLY FOR BOTH COMMUNITIES, SET TO CLAMP DOWN ON THOSE SCARING INVESTORS

As a means to finding lasting solution to the age-long Aladja-Ogbe-Ijaw crisis, the Delta State has resolved to divide the parcel of land in dispute equally between the two communities.

The State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, made this known yesterday in Government House, Asaba at the First Quarterly Media Chat in 2018 with Journalists in the State.

Governor Okowa argued that the State Government decided to take the approach in order to ensure that the right thing was done to the benefits of all, as against calls from some quarters that government should take over the disputed land.

“I remain committed to doing what is right and doing what is right that will bring peace to our communities,’’ the Governor Said.

On the spate of youth activities discouraging investment in the State, Governor Okowa said it would no longer be business as usual, warning that stern action would be taken against any person scaring investors from coming to the State.

“We will not take it lightly with our youths making it difficult to make investors come’’, Governor Okowa said, adding, “The more we stop investors from coming, the more we are destroying the future.’’

He called on the youths and all stakeholders in the state to help in providing the enabling environment for investors to stay and more attracted to the State.

