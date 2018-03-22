Uncategorized

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday congratulated Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, as he turns 55 years on March, 22nd 2018.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement made available to journalists in Asaba said Delta State is proud to have Tony Elumelu as an illustrious son.

Aniagwu said the Governor joined the Heirs Holdings, Transcorp Plc, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the Elumelu family and all his business associates to rejoice with him as he turns 55 years.

Governor Okowa lauded Elumelu’s contributions to the development of the Nigerian banking industry as well as his pace-setting contributions to Africapitalism and Creating Shared Values.

“Tony Elumelu has continued to inspire both the young and old through his entrepreneruship programme for Africans which has continued to create more Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs in Africa.

Describing Tony Elumelu as an illustrious son of the State, he noted that the entrepreneur has contributed immensely to the economic development of the country, adding: “Mr Elumelu is an illustrious son of Delta State in whom we are all proud of. His astute contributions to the development of the banking industry in Nigeria is laudable and we thank him for his efforts in reengineering and rejuvenating UBA Plc to become one of the leading banks in Africa today”.

“As a distinguished Deltan, Mr Elumelu has had a remarkable and enviable career in banking as a former Managing Director of UBA Plc before emerging as the Chairman of the Bank. We are proud of his achievements in managing the Bank to become one of the largest banks in Africa”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Mr Tony Elumelu, CON as he turns 55 years today.

The Governor prays that the almighty God will grant Tony Elumelu long life, good health, more wisdom and power towards making life better for Africans.

