Embracing Our Culture Strengthens Peace, Okowa Tells Nigerians, As OFAAC Hosts 15th Anioma Cultural Festival

Dellta State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to embrace the culture and customs of their communities to strengthen the peace and unity of the country

Speaking on 02-04-18, at the Organisation For The Advancement Of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) “15th Anioma Cultural Festival” with the theme “Building Bridges” in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that embracing our culture would help to build bridges across various ethnic groups in the country and strengthen the peace.

“I want to complement the organisers of this festival for keeping hope alive, organise our people to come together and create this cultural festival , we have to be proud of our cultural heritage, we must associate with ourselves,think together, encourage our youths to understanding our customs, culture, and we will build a stronger society”, he said, emphasising that when we are united we will remain peaceful and add value to the peace of the state.

“With the bridges we have build and the presence of the traditional rulers from across the state, the hand of fellowship will continue to strengthen the peace in the state’, the governor said.

He commended the organisers of the festival, for building bridges across the various senatorial districts in the state assuring them of government’s cooperation and support in their various activities,

Earlier, The President of OFAAC, Engr Kester Ifeadi in an opening address, said that The cultural festival was an epochal event for all sons and daughters of Anioma and served as a rallying point for cultural rebirth and unification of Anioma communititis in Delta State.

According to him, this theme of this year’s festival -“Building Bridges” was chosen to highlight the need to bridges of unity for harmonious and peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups in the country.

The Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) is the culture umbrella body of the Anioma People in Delta State, Nigeria. It was established in November 2003 with core focus in the preservation, promotion and advancement of the appreciation and development of the rich cilultural heritage of the Anioma people and Nigeria.

OFAAC is a proactive commitment to the projection and advancement of the cultural heritage of Anioma people of Delta State of Nigeria.

Advertisements