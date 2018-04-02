Sports

Ground-Breaking Ceremony for First Sports University in Sub-Sahara Africa, Set for April 3, 2018

Posted by Leave a comment

Ned1

 

The ceremony for the official opening of the first Sports University in Sub-Sahara Africa is to hold April 3, 2018 in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement released by the Management of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, it stated that the ground breaking event will involve the laying of blocks of classrooms, hostel accommodation, take off campus project for the proposed university, Stars University.

The statement further stated that the event which will be attended by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as the host, will have Capt. Hosa Okunbo as the Special Guest of Honour and the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Mike Nwaukoni as the Guest of Honor.

It could be remembered that in a recent media chat with the members of Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, the founder of the University, Hon Prince Ned Nwoko, and a Senatorial Hopeful in Delta North in 2019, stated that the university has officially obtained a provisional certification from the Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC to commence academic activities.

According to him, Stars University will be a wholly sports university, the first of its kind in sub Saharan Africa, which will aid in the training of sports men and women for the African of Continent.

 

Advertisements

About flashpointnews

Poet, Author, Journalist, Social Critic, Culture Activist, Progressive, Humane...

Discussion

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: