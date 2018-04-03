2019 Elections:  OSHIMILI NORTH ENDORSE OKOWA, NWAOBOSHI – by Andie Onyemeziem

Uncategorized

The people of Oshimili North local govt area in Delta State, have endorsed, Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as the sole candidate of the LGA, for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

The motion to adopt him was moved by Dr. Austin Izagbo, the President-general of Ibusa Development Union, IDU and seconded by Mr. Pat Ukah, the Delta state Commissioner for information, The question for its adoption was then put forward by Hon. Pat Ajudua, member, representing Oshimili north at State House of Assembly, which prompted the adoption.

Similarly, Hon Louis Ndukwe, the chairman, Oshimili North Local Govt Council, moved a motion for the adoption of thecincumbent Senator representing Delta North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the sole candidate of the LGA for the Delta North senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 elections. Mr Pat Ukah seconded the motion and Hon. Pat Ajudua once again put a question for its ratification and it was carried.

The endorsements were done on April 2, 2018, in grand and impressive occasion put together by Hon. Louis Ndukwe in his hometown of Ukala, to thank the distinguished Sen. Nwaoboshi for his fatherly love to him.

In an emotion laden speach, Ndukwe recalled how he had lost hope after his 2007 House of Assembly election and how things became unbearable for him until Sen. Nwaoboshi picked him and wiped away his tears.

He stressed that his town, Ukala, was a very small town, which if she was left to struggle chairmanship position with any other town, she would never have got it, but, here he was as Oshimili North Local Council Chairman for the second time running, courtesy of Sen. Nwaoboshi.

He then expressed his profound gratitude to Senator Peter Nwaibishi, popularly referred to as SPON for all these.

In his response, Sen. Nwaoboshi said that no body makes any body, but, men were instruments God used to make others.

He affirmed that he used that gesture to appreciate the people of Ukala for their loyalty and faithfulness to the PDP even as he noted that they have always been the winning votes for the party in the local govt, since 1999, therefore, they deserved to be rewarded.

Senator Nwaoboshi then implored them to continue in the same vein as more rewards were coming, adding that as long as God lived, before his first tenure elapsed, he shall complete the Ukala-Akwukwu-Igbo road which he started even before he became a Senator.

He further expressed his gratitude to the people Oshimli north for the love they have always showed him.

Among those present at the colouful and well attended occasion, spiced with traditional dances were: Mr. Moses Iduh, Delta North PDP, chairman, Chief Nduka Ogwuda, Oshimili North PDP, Chairman, HRM Obi David Azuka, the Obi of Akwukwu Igbo kingdom, Chief Chris Agbobu, former Minister of State for Agriculture, Chief (Engr) Emma Chinye, Delta State Commissioner, Arts and Culture and his counterpart Mr. Austin Chikezie, Commissioner for Agric, Hon. Pascal Adigwe, former House of Reps member and a host of others.

Advertisements