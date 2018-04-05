ADA KACHIKWU BAGS DOUBLE CHIEFTAINCY TITLES IN ISSELE-UKU, ONICHA UGBO ***Okowa, Obaseki, Ibori, Others Grace Event

David Diai

“If there is anybody that deserves this recognition, it is you, not least of all for your cultured mien, spirit of excellence and notable accomplishments in the public service, professions and business. “Add to these your bubbly personality and willingness to serve in any capacity, and we have a genuine role model driven by unquenchable desire to both social and community transformation.” These were the words of Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as he poured encomiums and eulogized Chief (Barr.) Mrs. Josephine Ada Kachikwu, in recognition and endorsement of the historic double chieftaincy titles, the first of its kind in the history of the Aniocha people of Delta State, confered on her by arguably the two most prominent kingdoms in the Ezechime hereditary lineage of Aniocha North traditional and cultural demography.

Indeed it was double honours for the elegant and flamboyant Chairman of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Barr. Josephine Ada Kachikwu, when two highly respected and most revered traditional rulers from two renowned kingdoms in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State conferred on her, two prestigious Traditional Chieftaincy titles; the Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo which was bestowed on her by HRM Obi Victor Chukwumalieze I, the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo and the Ezinne of Oligbo Kingdom traditional Chieftaincy title by HRM Obi Agbogidi Nduka Ezeagwuna I, (MNSE), the Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom. The epochal and historic traditional double chieftaincy title conferment, which took place on Sunday 1st April, 2018, was performed in two separate yet majestically distinguished ceremonies, at the royal palaces of the two traditional rulers in Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku respectively, and was witnessed by over 25 first class traditional rulers from Delta State, including the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi of Owa Kingdom.

A magnificent reception in honour of Chief Barr. Ada Kachikwu was later held at the spacious premises of Gbonoza primary school, Onicha-Ugbo where guests that included the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa, his Edo State Counterpart, Dr. Godwin Obaseki, former Governor of the State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewvori, were lavishly entertained.

Chief Barr. Kachikwu’s Children who included the Honourable Minister of State Petroleum and the Odogwu of Onicha-Ugbo, Chief Ibe Kachikwu (her step-child) and Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, with their siblings were at hand to ensure a superlative event with tremendous assistance from the organizing committee ably headed by Honourable member representing Aniocha North State constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi who coordinated the entire occasion. Speaking further in his congratulatory message, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa noted with satisfaction that the double honour bestowed on Chief Ada Kachikwu was well deserved and merited and while adding that only a God fearing woman with the excellent and outstanding qualities of a mother, wife, politician, scholar, legal practitioner, business mogul, philanthropist and community leader, all woven successfully into one amazing embodiment of dynamic, energetic, altruistic, vivacious and beautiful while, prayed for her and the Kachikwu family to continue to be blessed in all their endeavours.

“Even More significantly is our prayer that God would grant you the desires of your heart as you stay focused on your dream of improving the living conditions of women, the poor and other vulnerable groups in the society,” Senator Okowa stated, adding a further prayer for God’s continued guidance and protection upon her and her family. Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who graced the conferment ceremony of the chieftaincy titles, in Issele-Uku and Onicha Ugbo in Delta State, congratulated the Kachikwu family over the conferment of Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo and Ezinne Oligbo on Barr. Mrs. Josephine Ada Kachikwu, even as he described the honours as well deserved, adding that Mrs. Ada Kachikwu, who is the stepmother of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, had over the years contributed to her immediate community and exhibited exemplary qualities that marked her out for the titles.

In his presentation of the impressive profile of Chief Barr. Ada Kachikwu, the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Ibe Kachikwu, described her as a great Amazon, a lawyer, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother, Humanitarian, role model and politician with rising profile. Chief Kachikwu who is also the Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo, recognized the unique tie that subsists in the Late Justice Kachikwu’s family and while throwing in the hilarious political aside that though his step-mother Ada and step-brother Dumebi were staunch members of the PDP while he was a solid member of the APC, however stated that Barr. Josephine Ada Kachikwu was a wonderful woman who established love and togetherness in his father’s house by taking good care of them all. “I look back today to the spirit of boldness, simplicity, doggedness and absorbent speedy inculcation that allowed her to learn, tolerate, love all and focus on a career path as a mother in a polygamous home, wife of a disciplined judge, lawyer and nurse and finally a political strategists. “Josephine Ada Kachikwu, Mother of Love, repute and companionship, motherly ambassador of the Kachikwu clan; today, I, as one of your children and friends and as the surviving ‘Father’ and leader of Okafor Kachikwu family by promogenic happenstance, decree to you that… IT IS WELL WITH YOU,” Chief Ibe Kachikwu enthused with gusto.

Also in his tribute to his mother, titled, “Heart of A Mother, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, his billionaire son, described his mother, Chief Barr. Ada Kachikwu as his moral compass and the conscience of his people in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State, even as he observed that in her they have rich heritage built on justice and equity that is anchored on God. “Heart of a Mother, your people celebrate you because as in Isaiah 6:8 when the Lord looked for who to send to our people you said here I am send me. You came. You saw and you keep on conquering in every facet of life hence we honour and celebrate you today,” Dumebi said. In his own comments, the Honourable member representing Aniocha North State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi said that the honour bestowed on Chief Ada Kachikwu was a clear recognition of her worthy contributions in the development of Issele-Uku and Onicha-Ugbo as a woman whose milk of human kindness flows freely for the good of mankind. “There is no gainsaying the obvious, that her societal elevation through this chieftaincy titles by both Royal Fathers speaks volumes of her outstanding virtue and epitomizes her worth in both communities as an ideal woman groomed and cultured in the societal norm of total embrace to all,” Nwaobi stated, even as he congratulated her on behalf of the people of Aniocha North and prayed that her new title would attract God’s infinite blessings to her.

Expressing her joy and appreciation to the two revered Monarchs of Issele Uku and Onitcha Ugbo, for their magnanimity and benevolence in finding her worthy of honour/recognition to be so confered with the chieftaincy titles, Barrister Josephine Ada Kachikwu, in an exclusive interview earlier granted to a leading Newspaper in the country, in her country home, Onicha Ugbo, disclosed that the decisions of the royal father of Onicha-Ugbo Kindgom, HRM Obi Victor Chukwumalieze I, who confered on her the Chieftaincy title of the Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo kingdom and the traditional ruler of Issele-Uku (Oligbo) Kingdom, sHRM Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna I who honoured her with the chieftaincy title of the “Ezinne” of Oligbo Kindom, might not be unconnected with her contributions to the development of the two communities and betterment of humanity.

Barrister (Mrs) Ada Kachikwu, who hails from Issele-Uku and married to Kachikwu family of Onicha-Ugbo further explained that “Ochiligwe” means Mother of Multitude while “Ezinne” means Good Mother, even as she thanked the two monarchs for finding her worthy of the prestigious chieftaincy titles, adding that she had a passion to touch lives, especially those of the needy and the less privilege in the society. She had then enjoined well-to-do individuals to extend their hands of fellowship to the needy, saying that by so doing, the society would be a better place to live in and pledged with enthusiasm that the double Chieftaincy honours would spur her to do more for the development of the two communities and for the betterment of humanity and society at large. The grand ceremony and reception for the conferment of the chieftaincy titles on Chief (Barr.) Mrs. Josephine Ada Kachikwu was witnessed by distinguished Deltans including Senator representing Delta North in the Senate, Senator, Barr. Peter Nwaoboshi, the PDP Delta North Senatorial Chairman, Chief Moses Iduh, a former member of the Federal House of representative and senatorial hopeful, Rt. Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, former PDP National Woman Leader, Iyom Josephine Anenih, the Honourable member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Joan Mrakpo, Hon. members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Honourable Commissioners in the State executive cabinet which included the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah and Honourable Commissioner, Directorate of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Emmanuel Chinye, amongst other notable personalities.

The attendees also included the State Chairman of APC, Prophet Jones Erue, Chief Dan Okenyi, Chief Nkem Owuofu, Chief Luke Okpunor, Chief Sam Olele, Chief Hyacinth Enuwa, Rt. Hon. Evelyn Oboro, Mr. John Fashanu, Pharm. Mrs. Emmy Nwaobi, Chief P.C Nwaodua, Hon. Chuks Oseme, Hon. Tobe Ukwamedua, and members of Aniocha North Legislative Arm, Chief Madu Nwayobuije and Rev. Fr. Chukwuma amongst some many others. Over 2000 PDP women in Aniocha North Local Government Area led by their leader, Mrs. Dorothy Udeh were equally on ground as a mark of honour and regard to a woman they regard as their Political leader and Mother. The event which was superlatively compared by the duo of Pastor T.O.S Powel Ojogho and Mr. Sammy Ifejokwu, from the Delta State Government House, was spiced by the combination of five Musical and entertainment groups namely; Ouchword led by the beautiful lady Ouch, Sunny Bobo from Owerri, Delta State Arts Council Dance Troupe, Judah Jazz band and the Oganishu Onicha Ugbo cultural group.

