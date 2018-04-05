Delta News

ASABA INT’L AIRPORT RUNWAY TO BE SHUT DOWN FOR 6 WEEKS

The Asaba International Airport runway and taxiway will be closed for traffic for six (6) weeks beginning 9th April to 15th May, 2018, to operators of Airlines and Passengers.

This closure, according to a statement signed by the Delta State Director of Information, Mr Paul Osahor, is to make way for the rehabilitation work of the middle section of the runway to be executed and completed.

The Delta State Government and the Contracting firm handling the rehabilitation work at the Asaba International Airport, Setraco Limited, while calling on the general public and airline operators to take note of the notice, expressed regret any resultant inconvenience the closure might cause them.

