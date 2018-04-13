Okowa Calls For Collective Efforts To Achieve Peace, As Otuaro Celebrates 50th Birthday

Uncategorized

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for collective efforts for peace to be achieved in Nigeria.

The Governor made the call yesterday (13/04/18) during the 50th birthday celebration of his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro in Warri.

South-South zone of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, Nigeria organized the birthday celebration which also, featured a public lecture and the presentation of the book, ‘Governance, Security and Peacebuilding in the Niger Delta.”

According to the Governor, ”this is a good way of celebrating a man who has worked for peace in the Niger Delta and Nigeria, we should all be involved in achieving peace in the country, the traditional rulers, youths, everybody should be involved in achieving peace because, it is participatory, peace is elusive without partnership.”

“I congratulate my friend, my deputy for turning 50 years, I thank God that this kind of ceremony has been put forward for him because, it is a very good way of celebrating a man who has spent the larger part of his life finding peace, building peace in the Niger Delta and Nigeria,” the Governor emphasized.

Immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan expressed joy that when he gave Barr. Otuaro appointment he did not know that he was grooming him for the position of Deputy Governor and commended the role he is playing to achieving peace in the Niger Delta while the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Same Oyovbaire decried the state of security in the country and other parts of the world.

He observed that Nigeria would be a better place if the people avoid divisive tendencies and embrace peace.

The Director of Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Albert stated, “peace building is what all of us should be involved in.”

Prof. Chris Ogbogbo reviewed the book at the event which was attended by prominent Nigerians including the former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue, Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, among numerous other personalities.

