The Delta State Government has announced plans to construct two pedestrian flyovers across the Asaba end of the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha Express Road.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Kingsley Emu, disclosed this on 12/04/2818, during the ongoing Delta state ministerial press briefing to address the press on the activities and achievements of his ministry at the Ministry of Information conference hall in Asaba.

Dr Emu, who was responding to questions raised on alleged abandonment of the Bonsac- Asaba Aluminum axis of the capital territory, stated that the state government had plans for every part of the territory, saying the flyover would be sited at the Summit and Koka end of the express road, saying that when completed, they would check the risk of pedestrians crossing the express road

While affirming that more would come in due course, Dr. Emu also disclosed that the government was currently scouting for land across the express road to establish school and markets for residents of the area.

Throwing more light on the budgetary allocation to Isoko nation, the Commissioner debunked the allegation that only one percent provision was made, explaining that when the specific and general allocations were put together, the provision amounted to over four percent.

Speaking on the ongoing construction of flood drains in Asaba, the Economic Planning Commissioner said that the project would last for one year but would cause some discomfort to residents and motorists, noting that the suffering would be worth it at the end.

Dr. Emu described road construction across the state by the state government as outstanding, saying that the quantum of projects going on had made the entire state a quality construction site.

On the budgetary performance of the state in the out gone year, the Commissioner, reeling out statistics as back up, stated that the state budgetary performance had gone up significantly scoring about 70 percent.

He affirmed that the contributory health scheme was now more robust, indicating that it covered all packages of health policies ranging from primary to secondary and tertiary.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning stated that Delta State Government has adopted International Best practices in Budget preparation processes to enhance the passing and achievement of the State Budget.

Advertisements