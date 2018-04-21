2019 GUBER ELECTIONS: Anioma Nation Endorse, Adopt Okowa As Sole Candidate ***Ekweremadu, Secondus, Wike, Ibori, Uduaghan, Others Extol Okowa’s Achievements 

Uncategorized

The Anioma Nation in Delta state on Saturday 21/04/2018 endorsed the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, an endorsement the Governor said will spur him to do more for Deltans. National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, Deputy President of the Senate, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike, former Chief Economic Adviser to former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Philip Asiodu, former Governors of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, renowned nationalist, Chief Newton Jibunor, among others, also endorsed Governor Okowa for second term at the occasion which was attended by former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue, the Ide of Ahaba, Chief Sunny Odogwu, traditional rulers, President-Generals of different ethnic nationalities, among others spoke at the event which took place at Asaba.

According to the Governor, “today, my people of Anioma put up this show and I thank you all for this wonderful event, in 2015, Delta State did something that strengthened the unity of our people that though, we are diverse in ethnic, we believe that we are one people, in one Delta State; they realised that if the unity of Delta State must remain, they must speak with one voice and they did that through their votes and I won in the total votes cast in all the ethnic nationalities. “That obviously sent a message that we are one people and we will continue to live in unity because in that unity, we will blossom; in that unity, we will succeed,” the Governor said, adding, “we came at a time there were challenges but, because of the support of all, we were able to wade through the turbulent days; the dark days are over and we shall grow to greater heights.” He continued, “as we move on as a people, I must count on your support for us to sustain the peace that we enjoy, with peace, we will do well as a people, we will continue to build the roads in this state. “As Deltans, we need to continue to pray and build on the trust that exists among us, I listened to President General of Isoko, the President General of Urhobo nation and the President General of the Ijaws endorsing me, so, who should I be afraid of? I thank you for adopting me as the sole candidate for the governorship election and I assure you that we will remain focused and resolute in developing our state, “ he said. At the well attended event, a renowned nationalist, Chief Newton Jibunor moved motion for the adoption of Governor Okowa as the sole candidate of Anioma Nation for the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Delta State which was unanimously endorsed by the people. Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Nwike, said, “as far as we are concerned in Rivers State, Okowa should be preparing for swearing-in because, if any other party is coming to Delta State to contest against Okowa, they should first tell the people what they have done for the people, because, Okowa is a gentleman, he is dependable and he has done very well in Delta State.” To the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, “I join you the people of Delta State to take the decision to return Governor Okowa in 2019, I thank the Delta people for bringing an example of bringing justice to every part of the state for Nigerians to emulate, I commend Governor Okowa for doing justice to all manners of people and ensuring justice, fairness and equity in his activities.”

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus stated, “we are proud of your son, we are proud of his achievements, on behalf of the national working committee, we salute our Governor, this is a new PDP and by the special grace of God, we will regain our lost grounds, no amount of intimidation, no amount of blackmail will stop Nigerians for voting PDP in 2019.” “The PDP is set to take over because, the APC is a sinking ship, our youths are not lazy at all, our youths are leaders of tomorrow , they are resourceful, they are intelligent; for the interest of this country, we sympathize with our people in states where people are being attacked,” he reiterated. Chairman of the occasion, Chief Philip Asiodu described Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as an illustrious son of Anioma Nation who has delivered dividends of democracy in all parts of Delta State and deserves re-election for second term in office. Chairman of the planning committee for the event, Prof. Epiphany Azinge said, “the decision to receive our son, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 3 years into office is purely deliberate, we recognise that he is more the son of Delta State, the entire Delta State remains his constituency; his commitment to actualization of his campaign promises is resolute and irreversible.” “His track record as an expert in prudent financial management has helped him to navigate the early challenges of inheriting the treasury of a state with lean resources, that he is able to stabilise the ship of a state amidst these challenges is not only a cause for admiration but also a reason for commendation.,” he said, emphasizing, “Anioma nation have resolved to adopt our son, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the sole candidate of Delta North for re-election as Governor, come 2019, he has the blessing of entire Anioma nation to proceed as our candidate for 2019 governorship election for Delta State.”

Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Alaowei Broadrick Bozimo spoke on behalf of the Ijaws, Chief Iduh Amadhe spoke for the Isoko nation, Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Obi Efeizomor whose address was read by the Obi of Ubulu-Uku, HRM Kikachukwu, the Itsekiri nation who spoke through Chief Solomon Areyenka, the Anioma Congress whose speech was delivered by former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue, Ndokwa Neku Union through its National President, Chief Johnson Opone, Mr Kester Ifeadi and others who spoke at the occasion gave reasons why Governor Okowa should re-emerge as the Governor of Delta State in 2019, including former Delta governor and leader of the PDP, Chief James Ibori, who affirmed that he and his family and most of the people of Oghara, his hometown, will vote for Okowa in 2019, even as he promised that he would mobilize and appeal to the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko nations, all of whom have confered chieftaincy titles on him in the past, to support the Anioma nation and return Governor Okowa back as Governor of Delta state come 2019. The occasion was colourful with large turnout of people from different parts of the state.

