OKIRIKA HAILS OKOWA’S ENDORSEMENT FOR SECOND TERM BY ANIOMA NATION, URGES OTHERS TO FOLLOW SUIT

Uncategorized

David Diai

Delta state House of Assembly hopeful for the Warri South West constituency seat, in the forthcoming 2019 General elections, Mr. Tony Okirika, has hailed the people of Anioma nation in Delta North Senatorial zone for the recent grand reception they organized in honnour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recently, even as he lauded the governor for his excellent achievements so far and urged the other Senatorial zones in the State to follow suit and endorse Okowa for a second tenure in 2019.

Mr. Tony Okirika, a successful businessman and publisher of Dandora Magazine, made this commendation and call for the endorsement of Governor Okowa for a second term, while expressing his joy with the people of Anioma nation for organizing the grand reception for their son and endorsing him as their sole candidate for the 2019 governorship election, in recognition and appreciation of the good governance and giant developmental achievements in virtually all the sectors, which have been the hallmarks of Governor Okowa’s administration, since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

According to the Delta State House of Assembly hopeful, Governor Okowa merited the grand reception from the Anioma nation and deserves his endorsement for a second term to consolidate on the good works he has been doing through the SMART Agenda in job creation for the youths through the YAGEP and STEP entrepreneurship schemes, enhancing healthcare and education structures, ensuring sustainable peace in the Riverine areas which has yielded improved revenue generation, provision of proper and functional administrative processes, dedicated financial support for market women and small scale businesses through the Micro credit scheme and major infrastructural development initiatives seen in the visible projects like the rehabilitation of schools, construction of roads, upgrading of the Asaba intermational airport and the massive storm drainage to check flooding in Asaba the stste capital, amongst other outstanding achievements of his administration so far.

While noting that Governor Okowa took over a depleted economy which was ravaged by recession for nearly two years of his administration, Okirika stated that the Delta Governor had succeded in turning around the economic fortunes of the state by an honest, pragmatic, dedicated, dynamic and God fearing leadership style, which has plugged administrative loopholes, stemmed financial wastages and set down a well articulated strategic governance roadmap which has been followed with precision and guided the administration from an almost dead economy to the recent confirmation that the IGR of the state had hit a whopping N51billion.

The the Delta Assembly aspirant, a scion of the famous Okirika family of Gbaramatu kingdom in the Ijaw nation of Delta South, who is eyeing the seat presently occupied by distinguished Hon. Daniel Mayuku, stressed emphatically that with all the achievents so far recorded by Governor Okowa, there is absolutely no doubt that he deserves a second term to bring more dividends of democracy to Deltans and while hailing the Anioma nation for endorsing Okowa as their sole candidate for 2019, urged other Delta ethic nationalities who had not already done so, to quickly follow the example of the Anioma people and endorse Okowa for a second term, so that more prosperity for all Deltans will be delivered as he has already been doing.

Advertisements