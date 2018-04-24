ALLEGED MONUMENTAL CORRUPTION: Party Chairmen in Delta Disown Sen. Nwaoboshi, Call for His Replacement  

Uncategorized

The coalition of state chairmen of registered political parties in Delta state has called for the replacement of the senator representing Delta North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi come 2019, over multiple allegations of corruption and embezzlement running into billions of naira levelled against him by the Economic and financial crimes commission EFCC .

This is contained in a press statement signed on behalf of the coalition of registered political parties in Delta state by its chairman, Hon Peter Okeme, secretary Ambassador Jude Eze JP and publicity secretary comrade Emeka Bidokwu .

The group expressed regret that the tenure of Senator Nwoboshi in the senate since 2015 had been characterized by ineptitude, graft, and ridicule to the utter disappointment and embarrassment of the people of Delta North and the state in general. They noted that Senator Nwaoboshi has not attracted any meaningful development to Delta North but endless controversy.

Nwaoboshi who hails from Ibusa in Oshimil North local government area of Delta state is being quizzed by the EFCC over N4billion naira contracts and possession of 20 accounts in six banks.

He is also under the investigation of EFCC for allegedly obtaining a 1. 2billion Naira facility from Nigerian Export -imports Bank NEXIM while sitting as a board member to buy electrical equipment but later diverted the loan to his pockets.

The embattled senator is also accused of fraudulently using one of his firms, Golden Touch construction project limited to purchase a 12 storey building in Apapa Lagos belonging to Delta state government at a cost of N805, 000,000.00.

EFCC also uncovered that Nwoboshi using a firm , Bilderberg Enterprises limited allegedly supplied refurbished equipment to Delta state owned Direct labour Agency DLA contrary to the Bill of quantity ( BOQ) which specified new ones at a cost of N1, 580, 000.000.0 0.

The coalition of registered political parties while viewing these weighty allegations demanded that Nwaoboshi should be replaced in 2019 and noted that ” the exalted position of a senator of the federal republic should be given to people of exemplary character who will bring honour to Delta North through their conduct in the hallowed chambers .

” If we compare his( Nwaoboshi) senate era to senate era of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa from 2011-2015, we would appreciate that while Okowa went to the senate to work,for the district ,the senator in question went there to work for himself. Throughout the senate years of okowa not one incident of corruption was recorded against him. Why then should Delta North be saddled with unending news of sleaze against their senate representative? “The group stated.

The coalition noted that senator Nwaoboshi had failed the people of Anioma through crass insensitivity to their plight and values of the indigenes.

