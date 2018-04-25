NDUDI ELUMELU: PROFILE OF A PRODIGY

Uncategorized

Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives. He is a Card Carrying Member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was elected a Member, House of Representatives in 2007 and served in the Sixth Assembly. Considering his outstanding performance, he was re-elected into the House of Representatives by his people in 2011 and in 2015 he contested for the governorship of Delta State.

As a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu made impactful contributions by way of sponsoring several Motions and Bills for the improvement of quality of life of his immediate constituency and people of Nigerian in general.

In 2007, Hon. Elumelu made history in the House of Representatives when he became the Chairman of Grade A Committee namely (House Committee on Power) as a first time Member of the House. This feat is yet to be repeated by any Legislator up till date.

He later Chaired the House Committee on Health and also a Member of the following committees: (1) information, (2) Climate change (3) Interior, (4) Water Resources (5) Science and Technology (6) National Security and Public Safety. He Chaired the House Committee on Power between 2007 and 2010.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, was born in Jos, Plateau State on February 23, 1965 to the Christian family of Dominic and Susan Elumelu of Onicha-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He is the immediate younger brother of Tony Elumelu, founder of Tony Elumelu foundation and Chairman of United Bank of Africa, UBA.

Young Ndudi obtained his West African School Certificate (WASC) at the Lagos State School of Arts and Science (1985-1986) and proceeded to Yaba College of Technology where he obtained his ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Business Administration in 1989.

He then proceeded to Edo State University, Ekpoma, where he obtained his B.Sc. (Hons) in Accounting in 1993. He later took a Mater Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the same University in 2000. The same year, he obtained the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (CPA) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (ACIB) in 2003. He undertook the course of Strategic Leadership Programme (SLP) from the University of Oxford in 2004, capping it up in 2005 with a certified in Leadership Best Practice (LBP) Course from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, Post-Graduate Diploma in Organisational Leadership (2008/2009) from Oxford University, Oxford and Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from Galilee Institute, Isreal in 2017.

Hon. Elumelu is an Associate Member, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (ICPAN), Associate Member of Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers of Nigeria (NCRIB), Member Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Member, Insitute of Directors of Nigeria, Nigeria EO1246 (IOD).

His other activities include: Board Member, Governing Council NCRIB (Finance Committee) from December 2003-2009, Member NCRIB Secretariat Development Committee from March 2002 to date; Member, PDP Monitoring Team for State Congress in Edo State, November 2003; Member Publicity Committee, PDP National Convention, December 2003; Chairman, Finance Committee for Local Government Election, PDP Aniocha North LGA, Delta State, March 2004; Member, Building Committee of Redeemed Christian Church of God (Praise Sanctuary), Ikoyi, Lagos, 2003 and Member, Ikoyi Club, 1988 (E954).

Hon. Elumelu served as Secretary, PDP Fund Raising/Building Committee for the new Delta State PDP Secretariat, 2009-2011. Chairman Father’s Day Committee Aso Villa Chapel 2011-2013.

Hon. Elumelu was Executive Vice Chairman, TransGlobal Insurance Brokers Limited and later rose to become the Chairman/Chief Executive TransGlobal Investment Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos. He was at various times Head, Credit & Marketing, Inter Capital Limited, Lagos, Acting Head, General Trade & Commerce, Head, Treasury/Credit & Marketing, Ikeja Branch and Credit Analyst (Corporate Banking) at Head Office of Gulf Bank of Nigeria Limited, Victoria Island and Lagos.

In the course of his career, Hon. Elumelu attended the following courses: Banking induction (GBN), July 1995, Marketing of Financial Services (GBN), July 1995; Functional Credit Courses (GBN), August 1995; Banking Operations Course (GBN), August 1995; Credit Analysis Workshop (GBN), October 1995; Credit Analysis Course by H. Pierson Associates Limited, August 1996; The Role of Accountants in Developing Economy in Democracy 2000; Insurance Brokers Certification Course by CIIN, 2001; The Role of the Director in Corporate Governance (LOGS) February 2001; Lagos Business School, Lagos- Strategies for Service Excellence 2001; Company Directors Course (LBS/IOD), November, 2003

His publications include (a) The Chronicles, Causes, Effects and Panacea of Bank Distress in Nigeria (MBA Thesis) and (b) Accounting under Inflationary Conditions: Implications for Financial Reporting in Nigeria (B.Sc) Project.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is an amiable and notable philanthropist with an avowed commitment to improving the conditions of humanity especially the poor, underprivileged and widows. His youths’ and women empowerment programmes have torched lives in virtually all the wards in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and beyond.

He single-handedly built and handed over a magnificent Church edifice for his community in Onicha-Uku that has become a centre of attraction and excellence for the Christian community.

Hon. Elumelu is the recipient of several chieftaincy tittles, honours and awards. His chieftaincy titles include:

(i) Ogodileze of Obior, Delta State;

(ii) Ezediohanma of Issele-Azagba, Delta State;

(iii) Omelora of Ukwunzu, Delta State;

(iv) Uwolo Ochiagha of Onicha-Uku, Delta State;

(v) Hasken Daura (Light of Daura), Katsina State and

(vi) Onwa of Oligbo Kingdom, Issele-Uku, Delta State.

(vii) Odoziani of Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State

His Awards include:

(i) The Most Outstanding Niger Delta Representative of the year 2007 by the Business and Leadership Development Centre (BLDC), Abuja. (16thDecember 2007).

(ii) Award of Excellence by the University of Port-Harcourt Graduate Students’ Association, School of Graduate Studies, University of Port-Harcourt in recognition of exemplary Contribution towards transforming Nigeria’s Power Sector (25th March 2008).

(iii) The Offspring of David Award (TODA) as Courageous Voice of the People and youths in the House of Representatives by the Central Parish Youth Fellowship of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abuja, in recognition of his exemplary courage During the House Investigation into Power Sector Funding between 1999 and 2007. (25th April 2008).

(iv) Award for Exemplary Leadership by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Delta State Chapter in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the welfare of the underprivileged as represented by the labour movement in Delta State. (1st May 2008).

(v) Award by Delta State Student Union, Ebonyi State University Chapter in recognition of his ardent support for Students and Exemplary Leadership Qualities and Philanthropic Gestures. (8th August 2008).

(vi) HEROES AWARD by Crusade for Greater Nigeria (CFGN) in collaboration with ICPC/UNDP in recognition of his efforts to expose the rot in the Power Sector and bring an end to the lingering power crisis in Nigeria (21st August 2008).

(vii) Patriotic Achievers Award in Accra, Ghana by Vision Africa Magazine in recognition of his contribution to good governance in Africa. (30th August 2008).

(viii) The Prestigious Africa Merit Gold Award by Tony Africa Media in Lagos in recognition of his contribution to humanity and society at large. (24th September 2008).

(ix) NTA Distinguished Peace Ambassador Award for his Exemplary Contribution in the enhancement of Peace and Development of the Niger Delta. (17th April 2009).

(x) Merit Award by Illah Development Union. (8th October 2011).

(xi) Award of Recognition by Igbo Women Progressive Union (Northern Chapter). (10thNovember 2011).

(xii) Award of Recognition by committee for the Victims of Extra Judicial Killings & Torture. (25thNovember 2011).

(xiii) Award of Recognition towards Sports Development in Ibusa by Ibusa Youths.

(xiv) Award of Excellence by National Youth REA South South. (23rd March 2013).

(xv) Merit of Honour Award by Honour & Care International. (29thSeptember 2013).

(xvi) Award of Excellence by Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Chapter, Benin (12th December 2013).

Hon. Elumelu’s hobbies include Reading, playing Lawn tennis, table tennis, meeting people and socializing. Hon. Elumelu speaks English Language, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa dialects fluently. He is happily married with children.

A Proactive, focused, courageous, uncompromising and determined personality, he exudes a sense of urgency for a better Nigerian society. His major legislative interest is human development and the prudent utilization of national human and material resources to promote welfare of Nigerian citizens, particularly in the power, Health, water, and other vital infrastructural sectors and removal of all impediments which hamper the achievement of this goal. His driving objective is to contribute to nation building based on peaceful co-existence and sustainable progress in Nigeria that will leave a lasting legacy in the sands of time.

