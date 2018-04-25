NWAOBOSHI: Aide Condemns Ill Treatment of Senator by EFCC, as Kinsmen in Diaspora pledge Support for incacerated Lawmaker

Uncategorized

David Diai

As Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate continues to languish in an underground cell in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a senior media aide of the embattled Senator has raised alarm over what he described as the “ill treatment meted against his person”. This complaint, contained in a press statement issued and signed by Hon. Andy Onyemeziem, Media Aide to Senator Nwaoboshi reads thus: “We hereby bring to the notice of the general public that on Tuesday April 17, 2018, Senator (Barr.) Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta North was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after series of interrogation over some pending issues part of which is already before the court. While, formal charges have been filed against him by the Commission, however, attention is drawn to the ill treatment meted against his person. “As a law abiding citizen, who believes fervently in the rule of law, the senator urges his teeming supporters and well wishers to remain calm and steadfast to the laws of the land as this is the handwork of detractors, who are bent on tainting the senator’s image and throwing clogs in the wheels of his good works for the Anioma people, the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general”. Signed. Hon. Andy Onyemeziem Media Aide

Meanwhile and in a related development, the Ibuzor kinsmen of Senator Nwaoboshi in the United kingdom Diaspora, have empathized with the incacerated Senator and assured him of the love and prayers of the Igbuzor Community in the United Kingdom at this challenging time in his life, urging him to “Dibeooo!, na ife dioku gemesie ju oyi” (loosely translated to mean that the embattled Senator should “persevere as whatever is hot will surely become cold eventually”)

A statement sourced from the whatsapp social media platform dedicated to Senator Nwaoboshi and signed by ICDU UK reads thus:

“Dear Senetor Nwoboshi, It is with great consternation that the Igbuzor Community in the United Kingdom has received the sad news of your incaceration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC).

“Apart from the scanty information on social media, we are at this moment in time not privy to the reasons for your travail. It is therefore premature for us to state an opinion in the matter. We also understand that the case is still subjuce and as law abiding citizens, we will at this point refrain from any comments that could offend the court or portray ignorance on our part until we get reliable information in the matter.

“Suffice it to state that the love and prayers of the Igbuzor Community in the United Kingdom are with you at this challenging time.

Dibeooo!, na ife dioku gemesie ju oyi. May the good Lord be with you throughout these dark hours”.

ICDU UK.

