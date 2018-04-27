Ukah Receives NIPR Presidential Excellence Award

Uncategorized

Delta State Commissioner of Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah has been honoured with the Presidential Excellence Award of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR at the ongoing National Delegate Conference/Annual General Meeting of the Institute at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia State.

Presenting the award to him, the outgoing NIPR President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Rotimi Oladele eulogized the sterling leadership qualities of Ukah and commended him for reorganizing Delta State Chapter of NIPR for optimal functionality within the Public Relations fold.

Oladele posited that in a short while of being given the mandate to reorganize the Delta State Chapter, Ukah had been able to produce over 50 prospective members whose forms were being processed and out of which 12 were inducted recently, including motivating about 60 existing members to recertify their membership.

“I have confidence that Delta State is a chapter to watch out for in terms of adding affirmative value to NIPR. I commend him; even as strenuous as his job of Information Management could be as Commissioner, he still found time to do the much he is doing. I will only implore you to do more, because there is always a place for hard workers like you in history”, the ebullient President affirmed.

The Information Commissioner, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah in his response, thanked the NIPR President and Board of Council for finding him meritorious for such award.

He however, promised to remain committed to the service of NIPR and its ideals.

Reported by Patrick Ochei (from Umuahia, Abia State)

