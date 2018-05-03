Re: OSSAI OSSAI REPLIES DELTA POLITICAL PARTIES – “2019: I Am The Best Man For The Job”

Uncategorized

ABUJA/Nigeria: The member representing the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Ossai N. Ossai has reacted to the recent call by the members of Registered Political Parties Chairmen, for him to forget third term bid, calling it a hoggish show of shame anchored on political bewilderment.

In a press release, titled “2019: Rt. Hon (Dr.) Ossai N. Ossai is the Best Man For the Job”, signed by his media Aide, Amb. Chibuzo, giving detail of his achievement since his arrival at the green chambers, the statement called for the careful examination of the RPP statement, does not reflect the view of the people of the constituency, as the group is nothing but faceless.

“A careful examination of the RPP’s hasty, judgemental, and self-serving statement on who represents the enterprising people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency come 2019 and the faceless groups’ hoggish labour to upturn the universally known political menopause of Hon. Olisa Imegwu is not just shameful but has revealed how ignorant they are about Rt. Hon. Ossai’s towering accomplishments at the National Assembly and their basic lack of understanding of legislative powers, practices and procedures”

2019 Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ossai N. Ossai is the Best man for the Job-

“The statement below credited to the faceless/non-existent ‘Registered Political Party Chairmen’- A hoggish show of shame anchored on political bewilderment”

RE: 2019: You Don’t Deserve a Third Term – Political Party Chairmen Tell Ossai

The Legislative Maestro Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ossai Nicholas Ossai remains the best man for the job of representing and championing the cause of Ndokwa Nation for now at the Nigeria’s House of Representatives…

A careful examination of the RPP’s hasty, judgemental, and self-serving statement on who represents the enterprising people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency come 2019 and the faceless groups’ hoggish labour to upturn the universally known political menopause of Hon. Olisa Imegwu is not just shameful but has revealed how ignorant they are about Rt. Hon. Ossai’s towering accomplishments at the National Assembly and their basic lack of understanding of legislative powers, practices and procedures.

For the Benefit of our people and the general public, we won’t waste our time in this piece trying to respond to the hanging basket of lies and bogus claims peddled by the so called ‘Registered Political Party Chairmen (Chairmen without secretariat, secretaries and excos)’. However, we will rather invest the opportunity to educate and enlighten the people on Rt. Hon. Ossai’s Legislative and Representation strides, which has demystified representation in Ndokwa land and delivered pride and admiration to the people.

What has Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai done with his time in the National Assembly and how significant it is?

It’s common knowledge that there are three key functions of the legislature including: Law- Making; Oversight and Representation/Constituency related activities. It’s also important to note that any meaningful performance assessment of a Legislator should be measured against key indicators/targets inherent in these functions.

Rt. Hon Dr. Ossai Ossai & LAW-MAKING in the National Assembly Today in the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Legislative Maestro Rt. Hon. Dr Ossai-Ossai otherwise known as the ‘Bill Process Machine’ is a leading HOR member with the highest number bills sponsored, processed, passed into law and assented to by the President. Rt. Hon. Ossai N. Ossai has over 50 legislation/bills to his credit in the 8th Assembly alone, this is unprecedented in the history of Ndokwa Nation and arguably in Nigeria. In December 2017, the President Buhari APC led government honoured Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Ossai with the National Merit Impact Award for sponsoring and facilitating legislation that helped Nigeria move 24 points in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking in the world. The Award was presented to Hon. Ossai Ossai by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of the President on 11th December 2017. This is significant, this is capacity, this is influence! It brought pride to Ndokwa nation and inspired young dreamers that Ndokwa nation provides leadership and has the best. Just two months later, the National Assembly Press Corp Association (HOR) honoured Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Ossai with the National Assembly ‘Representative of the Year Award for 2017/2018’…The Press Corp is a well known aggressive watchdog of the parliament and could be said to have better knowledge of how members perform in the floor of the house and outside. By this award, the Hon. member became the first Ndokwa son to win such award as a result of his quality representation and vibrancy in championing the cause of Ndokwa nation and Nigeria at large. List of bills sponsored by Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai (you can access same atwww.nassnig.org)

Bill Title Sponsor Date Presented Status HB 05 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2015, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 28/07/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 06: Pension Rights of Judges Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 29/07/2015 Passed! HB 07 : Federal Capital Territory District Courts Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 29/07/2015 Passed! HB 08 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 29/07/2015 First Reading HB 09: Companies and Allied Matters Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 29/07/2015 Reported out of Committee HB 10 : National Industrial Court Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 29/07/2015 Withdrawn HB 48: A Bill for an Act to Repeal the National Inland Waterways Authority Act, Cap. N47, LFN 2004 and to Enact the National Inland Waterways Authority Act Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 49: National Roads Fund Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 13/10/2015 Passed! HB 50 Nigerian Ports and Harbour Authority Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 21/10/2015 (Date Negatived : 08/03/2016) Negatived HB 51: National Transport Commission Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 22/10/2015 Passed! HB 52 Federal Land Registry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 22/10/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 115 : Nigerian Police Academy (Est, etc.) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 19/11/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 116: Nigerian Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency (Est, etc.) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 19/11/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 117: Corporate Social Responsibility (Special Provision, etc.) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 08/12/2015 Reported out of Committee HB 147: Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 02/12/2015 Passed! HB 161 Nigerian Institute of Social Work (Est, etc.) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 01/12/2015 Passed! HB 166 : Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 01/12/2015 Passed! HB 190 Customary Court Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 03/12/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 226 Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Withdrawn HB 227: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 229 Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) (Special Provision) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 230: Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 231 National Institute for Cultural Orientation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Adopted HB 232: Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 233 Prevention of Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 234: Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 235: River Basins Development Authorities Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Passed! HB 236 Students Union (Control and Regulation) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 10/12/2015 Awaiting Committee Report HB 422: Nigerian Communications Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 16/03/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 446: Energy Commission of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 23/03/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 461: Nigerian Council for Management Development Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 23/03/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 483: Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 13/04/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 519: National Agency for Ethics and Values (Establishment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 04/05/2016 Passed! HB 520: Chartered Institute of Trade and Investments of Nigeria Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 04/05/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 569: Nigerian Ports Authority Act(Amendment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 15/06/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 591: Chemical Weapon Prohibition Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 2/6/2016 Withdrawn HB 592: Development Planning and Projects Continuity Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 02/06/2016 Negatived HB 593: Crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and related offences Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 2/6/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 711: Central Bank of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 23/06/2016 First Reading HB 805: Factoring Assignments (Establishment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 12/10/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 808: Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency Act(Amendment) Bill, 2016 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 12/10/2016 Awaiting Committee Report HB 827: National Institite of Legislative Studies Act (Amendment) Bill Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 27/10/2016 Passed! HB 934: Development Planning and Projects Continuity Bill, 2017 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 08/03/2017 Awaiting Committee Report HB 935: Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Bill, 2017 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 08/03/2017 First Reading HB 997: Projects Monitoring and Evaluation Template Bill, 2017 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 04/04/2017 First Reading HB 1174: Firearms Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 12/10/2017 First Reading HB 167: Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission Bill, 2015 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 01/12/2015 Passed! HB 1274: Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 16/01/2018 Awaiting Committee Report HB 1292: National Infrastructure Development Bill, 2018 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 17/01/2018 First Reading HB 1352: Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2018 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 28/02/2018 First Reading HB 1365: Dangerous Weapons Bill, 2018 Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai 15/03/2018 First Reading

Significance and Democratic Dividends of the bills/laws to Ndokwa Nation

A brief look at a few of these bills/legislation for want of time and space:

HB 117: Corporate Social Responsibility (Special Provision, etc.) Bill, 2015

The Corporate Social Responsibility (Special Provision Bill) was prominently to address the issues of Oil Companies CSRs in the Niger Delta Areas including Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency.

The objectives of the bill include:

The objectives of Corporate Social Responsibility Policy as enunciated in this Bill are:

Make companies contribute to the growth and development of nation building. Improve the community welfare and living condition of the people.

iii. Make companies socially responsible and accountable for their social

actions.

Make companies show commitment towards ensuring that the immediate environment in which they operate feel the positive impact of theiractivities. Make Directors of companies to have regard to community and

environmental issues when considering their duty to promote the success of the company. etc

HB 147: Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Bill, 2015

This bill provides opportunity for small business owners in Ndokwa Nation and across Nigeria who hitherto were unable to access business capital because of lack of collateral to now have the opportunity to use their registered movable assets to secure funds to grow their businesses.

The bill targets financial inclusion of Ndokwa Sons and Daughters and Nigeria at large; improve responsible lending to micro, small and medium term enterprises; facilitate speedy access to credit secured with movable low assets thereby increasing the local economy of Ndokwa nation and other sectors of the economy.

HB 161 Nigerian Institute of Social Work (Est, etc.) Bill, 2015

The Nigeria Institute of Social Work Bill… Was sponsored to galvanized youth energies and coordinated front to give young people with creative ingenuity, innovation and inventive minds to deploy their talents to achieve successful outcomes in order to achieve their lives dreams and contribute to community development.

HB 49: National Roads Fund Bill, 2015

Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai sponsored the National Roads bill to help drag federal government attention to Ndokwa Nation Roads and Nigeria at large in order to facilitate easy transportation of goods and services to market places and reduce cost of living.

The bill is also designed to ensure special savings for road rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of national roads in order to boost movement of men, goods and services.

HB 116: Nigerian Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency (Est, etc.) Bill, 2015

The bill will help Ndokwa Nation Farmers to have proper storage facilities for your goods that is free from deteriorating, fire, theft and other forms of risks.

It will help to create natural system of grades and packing of goods and provide requisite training and capacity for the farmers.

The bill will also help Ndakwa Nation Farmers boost their economic growth and development, diversify the economy and encourage private sector participation in warehouse receipts system.

These bills and many more not only directly impact the people positively, but has also positioned and entrenched the Ndokwa Nation in the map of Nigeria thereby giving the people a sense of pride and fulfilment.

OVERSIGHT In Oversight functions; Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Ossai has become the toast and bride of almost all committees as a result of his legislative brilliance in checkmating the executive arm of government to ensure value for money for appropriated funds. Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai is well known to have helped the Government in tracking and ensuring that public office holders are held accountable for their actions and inactions. As Chairman House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai is adjudged to have effectively and excellently policed the conduct of his colleagues and also seen to have demonstrated courage and boldness in handling big issues without fear or favour. It’s worthy to note that only a man with capacity, impeccable integrity and fear of God can be entrusted with the mandate of being the chief disciplinarian of his colleagues…It’s also common knowledge that Rt. Hon Ossai-Ossai have handled this position and discharged duties of his office with grace, integrity, dignity and justice to the admiration of all. No wonder most of his colleagues describes him as “INSTITUTION” and the “BISHOP OF THE 8TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY”. 3. Representation and Constituency Related Activities:

In representation and constituency related activities Rt. Hon. Ossai has excelled in providing quality representation and bold voice to the people…His unparallel people centred representation led the people to Christianize him as “Empowerment Pathfinder, Empowerment Master, Development Institution; Senior Advocate of the Masses (SAM) and numerous other peculiar but descriptive names that symbolizes what the Honourable represents different people…

3.1 Projects Executed by Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai

3.1.2 Okpai IPP Step-Down- Rt. Hon. facilitated, secured and ensured the budgetary provision of N4.2billion in the 2017 budget for the Okpai IPP..the contract is now awarded courtesy of Rt. Hon. Ossai’s legislative brilliance, lobbying skills and his unmatched love to keep fighting for the people.

It’s common knowledge that stepping down the Okpai IPP has been the central theme of Rt. Honourable member’s representation; now that he is kept the promise and delivered on the commencement of work for the step-down despite all odds, we should commend him and not down him. In legislative practice and procedure, it’s only the ‘man who knows the way can show the way’…Hon Ossai started this best work when others failed…should be supported to finish it.

3.1.3 Some Projects Initiated and Implemented by Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ossai N Ossai

WATER SUPPLY: Rt. Hon. Ossai have consistently ensured attraction of physical democratic dividends to the Ndokwa Nation and equitable distribution of same; In 2012, he attracted hand pump boreholes to the following villages:

Ukwuani LGA

Isemelu

Ezionum

Eziokpor

Ndokwa West

Emu Uno

Ugili Amai

Ogume

Ndokwa East

Ossissa

Ushie

Ibrede

Afor

Including many others not stated herein.

In 2013 he provided the following solar Powered Water Schemes at the following locations to further tackle the water need of his people:

Okpai Obieze –

Amorji Onicha Ukwuani

Umuono Ossissa

Obi Obeti

umuebu

These projects are a product of consultations and needs assessment professionally conducted to ensure that people get what they need the most to address peculiar community priorities.

HEALTH.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai-Ossai recognizes that quality representation simply means to “Bring Representation Home”; his very significant landmarks in making sure that primary healthcare and healthcare delivery get rapid improvement in Ndokwa Nation. In 2012, he attracted and implemented two Primary Healthcare Centres at the following locations:

Iyede Amei

Aballa Oshimili

Not satisfied with the state of healthcare in the constituency; He has also attracted Additional Comprehensive Healthcare Hospitals provided for in 2013 budget in the following locations thus:

Ogume

Aballa Uno

Akoku Uno

To strengthen the existing health facilities across his constituency and get them to function at optimal levels, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai-Ossai earmarked and equipped 10 Health Centres with standard medical equipment/supplies.

PROCUREMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF DRUGS AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS

o Primary Health Centre at Onyah –Equipment and Drugs.

o Primary Health Centre at Emu Ebendo –Equipment and Drugs.

o Primary Health Centre at Amai –Equipment and Drugs.

o Primary Health Centre at Afor Umuachi–Equipment only.

o Primary Health Centre at Abala Oshimili–Equipment only.

o Primary Health Centre at Akoku Uno–Equipment only.

o Primary Health Centre at Ogume–Equipment only.

o Primary Health Centre at Ndemili– Drugs only.

o Primary Health Centre at Umutu–Drugs only.

o Primary Health Centre at Ossissa – Drugs only.

Today these hospitals are functioning and equipment and medical supplies provided by Rt. Hon. Ossai N Ossai has helped to save thousands of children, saved mothers during child birth and enhanced healthcare services in the constituency…This is quality representation; this is capacity and this is why Hon. Ossai cares and remains the best man for the job…

The Rt. Honourable Member extensive network of practice and Diaspora Partnership for Ndowa Nation Development (DPND) an initiative of HOn Ossai-Ossai led him in 2013 to collaborate with Ndokwa Association, Atlanta Georgia, USA resulting in the donation of hospital equipment shared across the hospitals in his constituency.

That is quality representation; that is capacity; that is leadership…

ELECTRICITY

Rt Hon. Dr. Ossai N Ossai aside championing the need for the IPP step-down, which is now a dream come true.. continued to implement rural electrification projects across the constituency. Some projects are stated below:

Provision of 500kVA Transformer at Umutu- Nkwuani LGA to boost rural power supply.

In 2012 and 2013, he embarked on the following electricity projects:

1 unit of 500kva transformer was supplied to Kwale.

Provision of Solar Powered Streetlights at Kwale.

Provision of Solar Powered Streetlights at Ogume.

Rt. Hon. Ossai also provided of Solar Streetlights at the following locations:

Onuogbokor

Eweshi

Ebedei

Ulogwe Isumpe

Ndemili

Amorji

Eziokpor

Asaba Ase

Ase

Provision of Solar Powered Street Lights at Barracks Kwale

EDUCATION.

Supply of 120 pieces of computers with 24hrinverter enabled power supply for ICT at Ibrede Grammar School, Ibrede

Supply of 220 pieces of chairs/desk to Utagba Ogbe Grammar School Kwale.

Renovation of classrooms at Utagba-Obge Grammar School

Provision of 120 pieces of computers with 24hrinverter enabled power supply for ICT at Utagba Ogbe Grammar School Kwale.

Provision and attraction of MTN school chairs through MTN foundation to Utagba Ogbe Grammar School

Provision of 1000 chairs and desks to 10 schools across the constituency to aid education and ensure good learning condition for the pupils.

Construction of three classrooms block at EKE MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL Kwale….

Construction of three classrooms block at Obikwele Primary School Obikwele and

Construction of three classrooms block at Ukwuani LGA

Distribution of Past-Questions and Answer to pupils across selected schools in the constituency in order improve successful outcomes in students exams.

Distribution of over 20,000 text books to over 40 secondary schools across constituency to the admiration of constituents

The following schools participated/benefited from the books to library projects 2018…

PUBLIC SCHOOLS- NDOKWA – WEST LGA

Utagbo-Ogbe G/S. U/Ogbe.

Girls S/S. U/Ogbe

Ezebaja S/S. Etua

Ndemili G/S. Ndemili

Abbi G/S. Abbi

Ebologu S/S. U/Uno

Mixed S/S. Onicha-Ukwani

Ebendo S/S. Emu-Ebendo

Ogume G/S. Ogume

Community Secondary School. Ogbole –Ogume.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS- NDOKWA WEST LGA

Sancta Maria P/S/S. U/Ogbe

St.Kizito College U/Uno

Exclusive N/P/S/S. U/Ugbe

St. John N/P/S/S. Abbi

St. Phillip Academy U/Ogbe

Kingdom Heritage P/S/S. U/Ogbe

PUBLIC SCHOOLS- NDOKWA EAST LGA

Aboh G/S. Aboh

Ase G/S. Are

Ossissa S/S. Ossissa

Afor S/S. Afor

Igbuku S/S. Igbuku

Ibedeni S/S. Ibedeni.

Mixed S/S. Okpai-Oluchi

Obetim-Uno S/C/S. Obetim- Uno

Ashaka M/S/S. Ashaka

Umuolu S/S. Umuolu

Oyah S/S Oyah

PRIVATE SCHOOLS- NDOKWA EAST LGA

Mater-Dei College Ashaka

Stella Maris S/S. Ashaka Ukwuani

PUBLIC SCHOOLS- UKWUANI LGA

Obiaruku Grammar School-Obiaruku

Ebedei S/S. Ebedei

Amai S/C/S. Amai

Eziopkor S/S. Eziokpor

Obinomba M/S /S. Obinomba

Umutu M/S/S. Umutu

Umuebu S/S. Umuebu

Ezionum S/S. Ezionum

Umuaja S/S. Umuaja

Umukwata S/S. Umukwata

PRIVATE SCHOOLS- UKWUANI LGA

St. George’s College Obinomba

Anointed Group of Schools Obiaruku.

Other Participating and Beneficiary Schools

1. M/S/S Ukwuani

2. O/s Buzugbe Oj Obia of Jotas academy

3. Igbaku /S/S Mrs Ugbome E.

4. Age G/S Loromeke E. O

5. Obedim /S/S Patricia

6. Kingdom Heritage School – Aninwe P.

7. St Philp S/S Onwubolu O.

8. Ogume G/S Agadi C.

9. Exclusive S/S Kumeshina

10. Santa Maria/P/S Rev Sis Mary Leo

11. Umutu /M/S

12. Stella Maris /S/S A I Uzor

13. Ossissa /S/S Osi Obi A I.

14. Command /S/S Ogbole O.K.

15. Ashaka M/S/S Enebeli G. O

Introduction of Rt. Hon. Ossai's Ndokwa Nation Schools Connect Initiative…

ROADS.

Major repairs of Kwale Township Road from Ogume junction to Eke market.

Major repairs of Kwale-Ogume-Amai-Umuebu-Ebedei-Obiaruku Road.

3.2 EMPOWERMENT.

3.2.1 DONATION OF ELEVEN CARS:

Hon. Ossai N. Ossai believes that encouragement and motivation are among the key factors of productivity, in this vein, Hon. Ossai in 2013 donated and gave out eleven (11) cars of different brands to his Constituent members from the three Local Government Areas of Ndokwa land.

3.2.2 Empowerment to boost Human Capital and Constituents Productive Capacity

Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai sees empowerment and development of constituents as critical to building self-reliance and improving the local economy of Ndokwa Nation: To this end he has distributed the following items to his people:

10 units of cars

36 units of keke NAPEP

70 units of grinding Machines

40 units motorcycles

30 units of generators.

3.2.3 Empowerment for Self-reliance and Economic of Independence of Women and Youth

As a way of promoting self-reliance and economic independence in our women and the Youths, I packaged my first empowerment programme which kicked off on the 30th of November, 2015 and lasted for seven days.

o The 120 Participants were drawn from the three LGAs in our Constituency.

o They were trained and empowered to acquire entrepreneurial skills;

o such as, cosmetics production, Ankara shoes and bags production, candle production, Bead making and other skills that will be of benefit to our people.

Each of the participants received intensive seven days professional training on their chosen area and was supported with seed capital and starter-packs to enable them take off. Today the beneficiaries are employers of labour. Indeed this is a testament that Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Ossai does not just give constituents fishes but also teaches them how to fish in a caring and sustainable way.

3.2.4 Empowerment For Business Development and Expansion

In April, 2016, Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai conducted Empowerment for Market Women and Youth attracted through Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

o Over one thousand Market men and women received different sums of money ranging from N20,000.00, N50,000.00, N200,000.00 to N500,000.00 to boost their businesses from N50,000,000 budgeted in the 2015 Appropriation.

o The empowerment was significant in many ways because, apart from touching the tomato, okra, meat, pepper sellers, etc., it boosted the local economy.

o Today the beneficiaries are excelling in their business and some have opened new branches as a result of the legislative brilliance of Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai in bringing representation home to the enterprising people of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency.

3.2.5 Empowerment for Women Development and Consolidation

In August, 2016, fifty market women from Ward 1, Kwale, were empowered with 20,000 each to support their businesses during the inauguration of the PDP ward Executives. Supporting party faithful and the constituents is keeping faith and touching base to the support structure.

3.2.6 Empowerment For Prosperity and Business Growth

on 21st and 22nd June, 2017; Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai again conducted a massive empowerment and development projects designed with the determination to consolidate the gains of previous projects and reduce poverty especially at this period of economic recession bedeviling our country; see details below:

12 units of Cargo Tricycles

30 generators and 30 sets of clippers for barbers

20 units of vulcanizing machines

10 units thread weaving machines for tailors

11 units of motorcycles

Empowerment of 600 individuals with sums ranging from N50,000 to N20,000 to boost, grow and start new businesses.

Today these empowerments and development projects has taken many youth off the streets, built the capacities of beneficiaries to contribute to the GDP of Ndokwa Nation…Most importantly we celebrate the maximum successful outcomes recorded by the constituents who have benefited from the projects.

3.2.7 Women Empowerment for Business Sustainability and Security

In March 2018, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai-Ossai conducted empowerment for 36 Ndokwa Nation Women selected across the three LGAs in the Constituency:

o Each person received sizable Deep Freezer for her business

o Each person received seed capital and certification for their business

o They received professional and specialized training in the following areas:

Understanding Entrepreneurship Who is an Entrepreneur Benefits and Importance of Entrepreneurship Qualities of an Entrepreneur Practicum on Generating a Business Idea Key elements of a good business idea Practical Session…

3.3 Motions Directed at Solving Community/Natural Crisis In Ndokwa Nation

Selected Motions Sponsored and Passed to Address the Plight of Ndokwa Nation

o Abbi Communities Flood Devastation- Rt. Hon Dr. Ossai Ossai Fights Hard, Secures House Of Representatives’- Matters Of Urgent Public Importance Resolution To:

Direct the Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to visit the affected Communities with a view to ascertaining the damages. Mandate the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in accordance with section 6(j) of NEMA Act to quickly provide relief materials to the affected victims of these communities.

o Compelling Midwestern Oil and Gas Company to obey the Rules of Engagement (2012).

o

o Urgent Need For Intervention In The Gruesome And Brutal Killings In The Recurring Crisis Between Amai And Eziokpor Communities Of Delta State

o Need To Intervene In The Recurring Communal Crisis Of Over Forty Years Between Umuebu And Amai Communities Of Delta State.

o Abandonment of the Kwale-Ogume-Amai-Umuebu-Obiaruku-Ebedei-Umutu-Agbor Federal Highway (2012).

o Disruption of Scanning Machines and other Security Gadgets in our Airports (2012).

o The need for Mr. President to enforce the Resolution of the House of Representatives on the investigation into the near collapse of the Capital Market (2012).

o Flood devastates Communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani and Isoko Federal Constituencies of Delta States (2012).

o Negating the impeachment of Kogi State Speaker (2012).

o Need to implement House Resolutions on the Report of Investigation on the crash of Dana and Allied Aircrafts (2012).

o Brutal killing of Ten Indigenes of Ogume Community by Unknown Herdsmen in Delta State (2013).

o Need to prevail on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to pay compensation to 25 Oil Spillage Impacted Communities of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State (2013).

o Thunder storm Devastates Communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State (2014).

o Alleged Dumping of 469 Tons of Toxic Waste Materials by Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State (2014).

o Urgent need for the Installation and Effective Management of Weigh- Bridges on the Nation’s Highways (2014).

o Brutal killing of two indigenes of Ogume and Afor Communities of Delta State by unknown Herdsmen (2015).

o Urgent need to investigate the Seemingly abandoned Project for the Recycling of Abandoned Vehicles Littering Nigerian roads (2015).

o Urgent need to intervene in the Breakdown of Law and Order Arising from Step down of Electricity Power in Ndokwa land.

o Recovery of Revenues Payable to the Federation Account from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its Joint Venture Partners.

o Invitation of the Nigerian Labour Congress and other Stakeholders on the Deregulation of the Petroleum Downstream Sector in Nigeria (16th May, 2016).

o Need to Stop Importation into Nigeria of Cancer-infested Tomato Paste (2016).

o Urgent Need to Curb the Daily Incidents of Armed Robbery Attacks along Okene-Lokoja Road, in Kogi State (2016).

o Brutal killing of two indigenes of Ogume and Afor Communities of Delta State by unknown Herdsmen (2015).

o Urgent need to investigate the Seemingly Abandoned Project for the Recycling of Abandoned Vehicles Littering Nigerian roads (2015).

o Urgent need to intervene in the Breakdown of Law and Order Arising from Step down of Electricity Power in Ndokwa land.

o Recovery of Revenues Payable to the Federation Account from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its Joint Venture Partners.

o Invitation of the Nigerian Labour Congress and other Stakeholders on the Deregulation of the Petroleum Downstream Sector in Nigeria (16th May, 2016).

o Need to Stop Importation into Nigeria of Cancer-infested Tomato Paste (2016).

o Urgent Need to Curb the Daily Incidents of Armed Robbery Attacks along Okene-Lokoja Road, in Kogi State (2016).

o Need to Dislodge Nomadic Herdsmen from Further Attacks on Ossissa Community of Delta State (2nd November, 2016).

o Urgent Need for Intervention in the Gruesome and Brutal Killings in the Recurring Crisis Between Amai and Eziokpor Communitries of Delta State.

o Urgent Need to Intervene in the Beheading, Brutal Killings and Recent Invasion By Suspected Herdsmen in Ossissa Community of Delta State.

o Urgent Need to Intervene in the Recurring Bloody Communal Crisis of over Forty Years Between Umuebu amd Amai Communities of Delta State.

and many others…

3.4 SPECIAL REPRESENTATION INTERVENTIONS BY RT. HON OSSAI-OSSAI

MEETINGS WITH OIL COMPANIES OPERATING IN NDOKWALAND.

Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai disturbed by the level of environmental pollution and degradation as a result of oil exploitation in his constituency, on his assumption of office, he immediately summoned the oil companies operating in Ndokwa nation for briefing as follows:

Platform Petroleum Ltd. at the National Assembly complex, Abuja on the 14th of March 2012. Pillar oil Company Ltd. at the National Assembly complex, Abuja on the 15th of March, 2012. Sterling Global Ltd. at Kwale on the 3rd of April 2012. Agip Oil Company Ltd. at Kwale on the 3rd of April 2012. Meeting with Agip Oil Company in Port Harcourt on the 26th of July, 2012.

Other Meetings

Meeting with three Delta State Representatives in the Nigeria Youth Parliament in July, 2012 at the National Assembly Complex etc.

The successful outcomes of these meetings have led to several community interventions by these companies and Hon. Ossai is still asking them for more maintaining that good is not enough that better than the best is the ultimate.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai Nicholas Ossai also backed his concerns up with legislation by sponsoring the HB 117: Corporate Social Responsibility (Special Provision, etc.) Bill, 2015 in order to give legal teeth to the responsibilities of companies to their host communities. This is what bright and brilliant legislators do; they use the instrument of legislation to cure perceived ills in the society or community. Rt. Hon. Ossai N Ossai surely deserve some accolades…

3.4.1 Other Special Interventions…

Through the unwavering commitment, Legislative Brilliance and Servant leadership of Rt. Hon. #OssaiOssai, Mr. Onyeme was restored back to his job after many years of hopelessness. Indeed as John C Maxwell said- “Leadership is Influence”, Rt. Hon. Ossai has continued to leverage his office to fight for the rights of Ndokwa / Ukwuani people whether big or small.

Rt. Hon. Ossai’s quality representation as exemplified in his leadership model of “Ossaism” resonates the precious words of Harvey Firestone when he declared that the “Growth and development of people is the highest calling of Leadership”.

3.4.2 DISTRIBUTION OF RELIEF MATERIALS TO SEVERAL COMMUNITIES/PERSONS IN NDOKWA LAND AFFECTED BY NATURAL DISASTER.

On Saturday the 15th March, 2014, properties of several communities/persons in Ndokwa land were devastated by thunder storm that left many houses completely destroyed. Some of the affected communities are Asaba Ase, Abala-Uno, Akarri, Utagba-Ogbe, Ogume, Emu, Onicha-Ukwuani, Etua Etiti, Ogo-Ikilibi, Abbi, Obiaruku, Ebedei, Umukwata, Amai, Akoku, Umuaja, Owa-Abbi, Ezonium etc.

In a bid to cushion the effect of the damage on his people caused by the thunderstorm, Hon. Ossai N Ossai in his usual characteristic manner and humanitarian disposition moved a motion at the floor of the House of Representatives to the effect that he succeeded in convincing his fellow Honourable Members on the need for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the affected communities/persons, which is in accordance with section 6(j) of NEMA Act. The motion was passed and resolutions taken by the House directing NEMA to provide relief materials to the affected Communities/persons.

Thereafter NEMA provided the underlisted relief materials for distribution to the affected communities/persons in Ndokwa land as follows:

100 bags of rice

300 pieces of blankets

300 pieces of mattresses

200 pieces of wax prints

100 bundles of roofing sheets

100 pieces of mosquitoes nets

10 bags of beans

30 kegs of vegetable oil

30 kegs of palm oil

30 bags of roofing nails

35 cartons of bath soap

25 cartons of tin tomatoes

20 packets of zinc nails

200 pieces of plastic buckets.

On the 2nd of June 2014, the above mentioned relief materials were distributed simultaneously to the several affected communities/persons at the Council Secretariats in the three Local Government Areas of Ndokwa land with the assistance of NEMA officials, Senior Local Government Council staff and representatives of the office of Hon. Ossai.

The communities/persons from each of the three LGAs that benefited in the relief materials after a thorough scrutiny are as follows:-

IN NDOKWA EAST LGA

Asaba Ase – 22 persons

Abala-Uno – 3 persons

Akarri-1 person

IN NDOKWA WEST LGA

Utagba – Ogbe (Kwale) – 8 persons

Ogume – 8 persons

Emu – Uno -8 persons

Onicha – Ukwuani – 5 persons

Etua Etiti/Ogo – Ikilibi -5 persons

Abbi – 2 persons

IN UKWUANI LGA

Obiaruku – 7 persons

Ebedei-8 persons

Umukwata -2 persons

Amai -2 persons

Akoku/Umuaja/Owa- Abbi – 17 persons

Ezonium – 2 persons.

Total = 100 persons benefited in the three LGAs of Ndokwa land.

One is compelled to question what then is dividends of democracy if not the things that Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai that has excelled in? and #VowedToDoMore!

3.4.2 EMPLOYMENT

Hon. Ossai N. Ossai has facilitated the employment of tens of hundreds of Ndokwa indigenes in most Federal Government Ministries, Parastatals, Agencies, Federal Civil Service and the Private sectors. Rt. Hon. Dr. Ossai-Ossai is the originator of open door policy, almost all constituents has access to him, visits his offices at liberty and receive maximum attention for their concerns by himself and his team of professional staff. Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai has recommended thousands of Ndokwa sons and daughters for jobs in several places… Testimonies abound about Hon. Ossai Ossai humanity, humility and penchant for service to common man.

3.5 Rt. Hon. Ossai -A Teacher of Legislative Practice and Procedure

Rt. Honourable Ossai is a renowned teacher of Legislative Practice, Procedure and operations who helps in building and strengthening capacities of parliaments in West African countries and other African Countries. In recent times, Rt. Hon. Ossai has facilitated capacity building programmes for Members of Ugandan Parliaments; Members of Sudan Parliaments amongst others.

Rt. Hon. Ossai Ossai Holds a Masters’ Degree in Legislative and Democratic Practice… He is arguably the first Ndokwa Son in that category.

3.5 2019 and why Ndokwa Nation Earnestly Need Rt. Hon. Ossai N Ossai in the House of Representatives…

The structure of Nigeria’s National Assembly is such that ranking and seniority is primed. Today Rt. Hon. Ossai N Ossai is a ranking member in the House of Representatives and as a result, he is in a position and favoured to become the Speaker of the House in the 9th Assembly (As some of his colleagues are already rooting for him to become the speaker) and/or a principal officer in the House.

Ndokwa Nation understands that as presiding or principal officer Rt. Hon. Ossai -Ossai will be in a position to attract projects in billions of Naira unlike the current tens of millions of Naira projects; this is because ranking members of the parliament are given preference before the green horns.

Ndokwa Nations knows that despite Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai serving in the Committee of Ethics and privileges (internal committee of the house) that doesn’t give him natural leverage to influence things in government ministries and agencies; Hon. Ossai through his doggedness, legislative brilliance and lobbying skills has continued to surprise detractors to attract and execute huge and massive projects as itemised above with the IPP step-down secured by Hon. Ossai being the giant one.

Ndokwa Nation knows that Rt. Hon. Ossai has made them proud through his legislative vibrancy and unmatched ability to bring representation home and that Hon. Ossai-Ossai has built contacts across National front and now is the time for him to deploy those contacts in attracting more massive projects to Ndokwa land…therefore, Hon. Ossai should be returned to the House of Representatives…

Ndokwa Nation knows that the illegal six months Hon. Olisa Imegwu spent at the National Assembly was a disaster that shouldn’t repeat itself again. They understand that in the eye of the law, Hon. Imegwu was never in the House of Representatives. May be those asking him go back are ignorant of the fact that he was never there because you can’t convert illegality to become legality; that was why God intervened and gave Ndokwa Land a humble and caring leader in the person of Rt. Hon. Ossai-Ossai.

Ndokwa Nation understands that the reason Hon. Leo and Mutu are attracting huge projects is because they are ranked and have gone to the House 3 to 4 times respectively…Ndokwa Nation knows their case can’t be different at this crucial time; they know that it’s time to make a developmental decision to return Hon. Ossai-Ossai back to the house.

Should we not return a man who has excelled in all front? Should we not return a man who has the chances of given Ndokwa Nation opportunity to produce Nigeria’s Speaker of House of Representatives come June 2019?

Should we not return a man who is positioned to help our sons and daughters get the right jobs/promotions in sensitive offices in our land?

Should we not return a man who is positioned to attract projects in billions (and leave the one who may barely have access to few millions)?

Should we not return a man who has finished plans and lobbied his colleagues to add enough funds in the coming budget to expedite work on the IPP step-down?

Should we not return a man who has sponsored over 50 bills and most of them already signed into law by the President?

Should we not return a man who has moved over 30 motions to address specific community issues in Ndokwa Land?

Should we not return a man who has concluded plans for budgetary provision for the construction of Okpai-Kwale-Uchi and Abala Oshimili Road? (check the National budget ref: ERGP12104422)

Should we not return a man who attracted the reconstruction of Utagbe-Ogbe Major Road through FERMA?

Should we not return a man who the APC Presidency honored with the National Merit Impact Award being a PDP Law-maker?

Should we not return the first Ndokwa son to be honoured with the Representative of Year award by National Assembly Press Corps (HOR)?

Should we not return the strong voice of Ndokwa Nation at the National Assembly?

Should we not return the Pride of Ndokwa Land in the National Assembly?

Should we not return a man who has given the education of our children priority through his various educational material supports and school intervention projects?

Should we not return a man who has boldly helped to revamp the GDP of Ndokwa Nation through his numerous empowerment projects?

Should we not return a man who has empowered, developed and built the capacities of our women and men and helped them to start up and expand their businesses?

Should we not return a man has concluded plans to soon train over 400 farmers across the constituency in plantain farming with a seed capital to start?

Should we not return a man who built foundation in National Politics that wasn’t there before for the benefit of Ndokwa Nation?

Should we not return a leader with humility, a leader that cares for his people and a leader with vision?

Should Ndokwa Nation allow some who us just enrolling to be a student claim that he is better than the teacher? Your answer is as good as mine!

Ndokwa Nation should! we should return the Legislative Maestro and Senior Advocate of Masses (SAM)- Rt. Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai- to Nigeria’s House of Representatives come 2019 because he has #VowedToDoMore!

May God bless you our capacity leader!

Amb. Chibuzo, Hon Ossai Media Aide

