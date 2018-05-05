DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAILS PEACEFUL APC WARD CONGRESS IN RIVERS STATE, EXPRESSES SATISFACTION WITH SUCCESSFUL CONDUCT IN LGA

Uncategorized

David Diai

Prominent Rivers State legal luminary and frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC Rivers state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has expressed huge satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Ward Congress in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state, even as he hailed his party the APC and its leader in the state and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotomi Amaechi for ensuring that the process, which marks the commencement of the 2019 electoral calendar for the party, was well co-ordinated in the Local Government Areas and accomplished successfully across Rivers State, on Saturday May 5, 2018.

His commendation of the ward congress, was disclosed in a statement published on his dedicated Facebook page: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS RECOMMENDED, which reads thus:

“Today Saturday May 5, 2018, is a particularly remarkable day in the political transformation of Akuku-Touru LGA in Rivers state.

“Today we held our Ward Congress in compliance with the guidelines of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, which had slated our nation-wide Ward Congresses today to mark the commencement of the electoral process that would eventually culminate in our determined goal, as championed fully by the undisputed leader of our party in the state, His Excellency, the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to take over the seat of government in Rivers state, come 2019.

“I am indeed particularly satisfied with the free and fair conduct of the Congress in my Ward and Local government area and I am extremely happy that as a party man, the conduct of the congress by our party, the All Progressives Congress in Akuku-Toru LGA has been very peaceful and orderly.

“In as much as all the candidates that participated in the ward congress were unopposed, we had to insist on transparency and due process and ensure that a line was formed so that the people can stand behind their individual candidates. This was done in a convivial atmosphere without rancour and with brotherly love flowing amongst all.

“The importance of the grassroots cannot be overemphasized and we in Abonnema are grassroots people and have proven with today’s congress that we are intact and a force to be reckoned with as the congresses progress.

“It is a new dawn in Akuku-Toru LGA and with the overwhelming success of the congress today, we have unequivocally established the fact that there is no effective PDP in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area and sent a clear signal to all and sundry that Akuku-Toru is fully APC and we are fully and unshakably on ground here.

“You can take that to the bank,” the statement concluded.

The nation-wide congresses was conducted in all the wards Rivers state in compliance with the schedule of electoral events in the political calendar of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

